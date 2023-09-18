'Sometimes it's OK to be the villain': No. 3 Texas ready for Baylor, Big 12 road games

Texas linebacker Jaylan Ford celebrates a play during the Longhorns' win over Baylor last November in Austin. The teams will meet again in a Big 12 opener Saturday in Waco.

The Texas Longhorns are 3-0 for the first time since 2012.

The Longhorns were ranked third by The Associated Press on Sunday. Texas was last a top-three team in 2009.

And during his weekly press conference Monday, head coach Steve Sarkisian reiterated that none of that matters.

"Big 12 doesn't care that we're 3-0. The Big 12 doesn't care that we're ranked No. 3 in the AP poll," Sarkisian said. "We are 0-0 in Big 12 play."

Sarkisian's comments were echoed by quarterback Quinn Ewers and tight end Gunnar Helm.

"Big 12 play, it's a whole new ballgame," Helm said.

Sarkisian and his players were speaking to start a week that will conclude with Texas traveling to Baylor for its conference opener. Having lost to Texas State and No. 11 Utah but having beaten Long Island, Baylor is 1-2. The Bears were picked to finish sixth in the Big 12's preseason poll.

Offensively, Baylor is posting 418 yards and 24.7 points per game. The Bears are allowing an average of 23 points and 333.7 yards.

"I know they're a great team. I know it's going to be a great environment," Helm said. "We're going to prepare for them like we prepare for any other game. We're not going to make it too big, not going to underestimate them at all."

Texas and Baylor have a lot of history together. Saturday will be the 113th game in this Interstate 35 series. The Longhorns have faced only Oklahoma and Texas A&M more (118 times each).

The school records at Texas for most touchdown passes (Colt McCoy's six in 2006) and longest interception return (Jack Collins' 95-yarder in 1936) and team first downs (38 in 1968) were established in games against Baylor. The Bears beat Texas in 2013 in a game that decided the Big 12 championship. The 1910 meeting between the two schools featured a halftime forfeit (Baylor's only loss of the season), drama with the referees and a Bear nicknamed "Bull" demanding to take on the entire Texas team by himself.

As for recent history, Baylor and Texas have split the past four games, with each winning twice on its home field. Last year, Texas closed out the regular season with a 38-27 win over the Bears.

The last year in which Baylor and Texas didn't play each other was 1944. Baylor didn't field a team that season because of the war. But with Texas moving to the Southeastern Conference in 2024, Baylor isn't on UT's schedule next year ... or listed among the 19 future nonconference games that Texas has already announced through the 2033 season.

On Monday, Sarkisian was asked if he'd like to continue playing Big 12 teams such as Baylor, Texas Tech and TCU. In reality, those decisions about nonconference scheduling won't be made from Sarkisian's office. He didn't shut the door on reuniting with some of UT's soon-to-be-former rivals, but he also noted that scheduling those games won't necessarily be easy.

"All I can do is focus on the teams we play," he said. "I recognize these are great rivalries and games that have been played for a long, long time. If that's the direction it ends up going into, that'd be great. I think it's great for the state of Texas and so on and so forth. But some of that is obviously out of my control of what we do there.

"I do think one of the challenges with that is, you play Baylor, Tech's upset. You play Tech, TCU's upset. You play TCU, Houston's upset — they finally just got in the conference. There's that trickle-down effect. So where it goes moving forward, I'm not really certain. I know we're excited. Next year we get to play A&M again, which we haven't been playing for some time, so you can't play everybody. All you can do is just play the schedule you have and play it as good as you can."

The visit to Waco is the first of four away games on UT's conference schedule. Texas also must travel to TCU, Houston and Iowa State.

McLane Stadium has a listed capacity of 45,140, and the Bears and Longhorns have drawn an even bigger number each of the four times the Longhorns have played at that venue. How Texas is received this weekend could serve as a preview of what life will be like on the road over the next two months. Not that the Longhorns are expecting much hospitality.

"As a lot of these games and historical games are going to come to a close this season; now more than ever are their horns down," Sarkisian said. "We can't sit here and be a punching bag. We've got to walk in there and we have to be in attack mode, and we have to make sure that we're built for the environment."

Added Texas linebacker Jaylan Ford: "I think you've just got to take it with a grain of salt. Sometimes it's OK to be the villain."

Saturday's game

No. 3 Texas (3-0) at Baylor (1-2), 6:30 p.m., McLane Stadium in Waco, ABC, 1300

This article originally appeared on Austin American-Statesman: Texas possibly meeting rival Baylor for final time in football