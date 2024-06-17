[Getty Images]

Former Manchester City defender Nedum Onuoha says he is "not panicking" about Phil Foden, despite the criticism of his performance against Serbia for England on Sunday.

Speaking to BBC Sport's Simon Stone, Onuoha said: "It wasn't his best game but not every game is going to be like that [in terms of opposition].

"One thing we lack from our TV screens is perspective. The key difference I see between himself and Jude Bellingham is that Bellingham is more physically imposing. Some of the things he does, Foden can not do.

"Foden's strengths are in the final third and when he is driving with the ball. Playing on the left is not his natural position, but as far as football goes, sometimes you just don't have a good game.

"I am not panicking about him."