Somethings gotta give: Texas A&M’s D-line vs. Alabama’s O-line

When it comes down to strengths and weaknesses, Texas A&M’s pivotal Week 6 clash with the visiting Alabama Crimson Tide will be determined in the trenches, as the Aggies ascending defensive line, currently ranked second in sacks (20) and first in sack rate percentage in the country.

Since the start of SEC play, rumors of a potential return of the vaunted “Wrecking Crew” have made its way into the mainstream, as Texas A&M’s once anemic pass rush has found new life under second-year defensive coordinator D.J Durkin, whose 5th-ranked defense utterly demolished both Auburn and Arkansas to the tune of 14 sacks and 30 tackles for loss. In comparison, five players have two or more sacks, led by Shemar Turner’s 3.5 sacks in five games.

Now, looking at Alabama’s talented but underwhelming offensive line, freshman left tackle Kayden Proctor is still adjusting to the game’s speed. At the same time, center Seth McLaughlin is the only senior member in the trenches. So far this season, quarterback Jalen Milroe’s duel-threat ability is the only reason the Tides’ passing game hasn’t fallen off a cliff, as Alabama’s O-line ranks 122nd in sacks allowed (20), allowing a sack 15.6% of the time, the second worst rate in the country.

With all the recruiting success in the defensive trenches, former 2022 five-star defensive tackle Walter Nolen has stood out the most in his second season, leading all defensive tackles with three sacks or five, according to PFF. While stats are, well, stats, the combination of speed to power and enhanced technique yielded his production through the gaps, providing nearly every Aggie lineman and blitzing linebacker to find space and suffocate the pocket.

Yes, Alabama will likely try to establish the run early with the senior running back duo of Jace McClellan and Roydell Williams. However, here’s a reminder that the Aggies are currently the 20th-ranked run defense, holding opponents to 2.8 yards per rush. Anything can happen on Saturday afternoon, but in front of 100,000-plus screaming fans in Kyle Field, this defense, especially the D-line, looks to feed off the crowd noise and continue dominating the competition.

Texas A&M will host No.10 Alabama on Saturday, Oct. 7, at 2:30 p.m. CT, inside Kyle Field (TV: CBS).

Contact/Follow us @AggiesWire on Twitter, and like our page on Facebook to follow ongoing coverage of Texas A&M news, notes, and opinions. Follow Cameron on Twitter: @CameronOhnysty.

Story originally appeared on Aggies Wire