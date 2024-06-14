'Something straight away felt right in my head and in my heart'

[Getty Images]

Midfielder Adam Lallana says it feels "surreal" after rejoining Southampton on a one-year deal.

The 36-year-old, who left Brighton at the end of his contract last month, will go back to the Saints having last played for the side 10 years ago.

He began his career at the south coast club, joining the academy at the age of 12 and went on to make 265 first-team appearances, scoring 60 goals, before leaving to join Liverpool in 2014.

Lallana becomes Southampton's first signing of the summer transfer window and the club will be hoping to use his Premier League experience having secured their promotion back to the top flight from the Championship.

"It does feel surreal, but it's an opportunity I'm extremely grateful for and I'm looking forward to," the England international said.

"When I started speaking to Russell [Martin] and understood there was a little bit of interest, something straight away felt right in my head and in my heart.

"I'm extremely happy to come back to where it all started. Although it sounds like a bit of a fairytale, in my head there's still a job to do and I'm really confident I've still got a lot to give to this football club."

Saints boss Martin: "I'm delighted that we could bring Adam back home to where it all began for him. Adam has the DNA of this club running through him and brings vital experience as we prepare for the Premier League.

"We're going to need everyone to play a part again this coming season and Adam helps us create real depth and know-how in midfield."