‘Something special’ – UK Prime Minister lauds Real Madrid midfielder

The ongoing European Championship is being viewed with interest not only by avid football fans but also by world leaders across the globe.

Heading into the competition, French President Emmanuel Macron had already given his blessing while heaping praise on captain Kylian Mbappe.

Rishi Sunak on Jude Bellingham

In a similar instance, the UK’s Prime Minister has lauded English midfielder Jude Bellingham, calling him a ‘special player’.

“Jude Bellingham is something special,” wrote Sunak, whose tweet came shortly after England’s narrow 1-0 victory over Serbia, in the nation’s opening game of Euro 2024.

Bellingham scored the only goal of the game, with his 13th-minute opener sealing all three points for the Three Lions.

Regarding the game itself, Sunak wrote, “Tense finish but they got the job done.”

Jude Bellingham is something special. Onto the next one! 🏴󠁧󠁢󠁥󠁮󠁧󠁿 pic.twitter.com/0rMAV2cs0l — Rishi Sunak (@RishiSunak) June 16, 2024

Apart from his goal, the Englishman caused all sorts of problems in the Serbian team, particularly with his runs into the box. He was quite competent in one-on-one duels as well, ending the game with an all-round performance.

Bellingham’s performance against Serbia is another reminder that the Real Madrid superstar could indeed become the most important player for England in Euro 2024.

His aggression and productivity could go a long way in adding more zest to the English team, as they look to secure their first-ever European Championship.

Not to mention, securing the Euros could help Bellingham further solidify his case for making the push for the prestigious Ballon d’Or award, where he will face competition from his Real Madrid teammates Vinicius Junior and Kylian Mbappe.