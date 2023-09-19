'He has something special.' Nipmuc off to 2-0 start under new football coach James Royster

NORTHBIRDGE – No one is talking Gillette. But the stick is out; and Nipmuc appears to be measuring up.

The previous three non-COVID seasons produced just eight victories, each fall including a loss to Assabet (by an aggregate score of 98-39).

But Saturday’s near-shutout of the Aztecs has Nipmuc moving past rebuild mode straight into the assembly of a winner.

“Every year since freshman year, we’ve gotten destroyed by these guys,” Nipmuc senior captain Matthew Godin said of Assabet. “It means a lot to get this win.”

The Warriors piled up 29 wins over three seasons from 2016-18, culminating with a Super Bowl appearance in ‘18. But heading into this fall, the team won just 10 games over four seasons. Another victory this season will match the most Nipmuc has won since playing at Gillette Stadium five years ago.

Nipmuc head coach James Royster addresses his team after the Warriors defeated Assabet on Saturday, Sept. 16, 2023 in Northbridge.

The 7-2 win over Assabet put the Warriors at 2-0 and had the team jumping enthusiastically into one another and new head coach James Royster all smiles afterward.

“I definitely think something big’s happening here,” Royster said. “The players are buying in. I think they’re believing. It’s a new day in Nipmuc today.”

'They just needed a little push'

Nipmuc’s final season under Dave Tupper – now the offensive coordinator at Milford – ended with four lopsided losses. Royster was hired in February, which gave him lots of time to mold the team to his liking.

Royster is new to head coaching, but is familiar to the area after serving as an assistant at nearby Blackstone Valley Tech and at Oxford. He played at Northbridge High, which is where Saturday’s game was played after Nipmuc decided to head southwest due to concerns about Hurricane Lee.

More: Matty Football: Vote for the High School Football Offensive Player of the Week

“The talent is here, the heart is here,” he said. “They just need a little push. This is exactly why I took the program over.”

“We’re already better now,” senior captain Daniel Heisler said Saturday. “He has something special: how he talks to us; how he motivates us.”

The Warriors are also playing with confidence. When Assabet was marching toward a possible go-ahead touchdown late in the game, a timeout was called before a third-down play. When the players assembled in front of Royster near the sideline, one called out: “We’re stopping them right here!”

Nipmuc's Jake Giardini celebrates with Chris Casey (2) after the Warriors defeated Assabet on Saturday, Sept. 16 at Northbridge High School.

A few plays later, senior Liam Dorr intercepted a pass at his own 12-yard line with two minutes remaining.

“He’s bringing the team together,” said Chris Casey, also a senior captain, said of his head coach. “The chemistry we have is unmatched now and that’s the reason we’re winning. It’s all because of Coach Royster.”

The Warriors have yet to play a home game and will be on the road again this Friday at Norton. Another chance to build. The rebuild appears to be over.

“Nothing feels better,” said senior captain Thomas Howell said Saturday afternoon. “The only thing that would feel better is a third win.”

Tim Dumas is a multimedia journalist for the Daily News. He can be reached at tdumas@wickedlocal.com. Follow him on Twitter @TimDumas.

This article originally appeared on MetroWest Daily News: Nipmuc football off to 2-0 start under new coach James Royster