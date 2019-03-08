Something special is happening with this Bruins team originally appeared on nbcsportsboston.com

BOSTON – Nobody could be blamed if they're beginning to think that something special is going on with this Boston Bruins team.

Scroll to continue with content Ad

Sure, they reeled off 18 straight games with a point last season, and the injury bug continues to pound away at this team with the absences of David Pastrnak, Jake DeBrusk and Marcus Johansson subtracting a lot of offense. But the Bruins also continue to hurdle over that adversity and find ways to win even if it's not the kind of complete effort that the B's coaching staff draws up on the chalkboard during morning meetings.

A little Patrice Bergeron heroism certainly goes a long way in that regard with the leadership on the bench and a pair of third-period goals to lead the three-goal uprising that eventually beat the Panthers Thursday night.

"Bergy [Patrice Bergeron] I thought was, you know, the leadership off the ice, but real good on the ice [as well]," said Bruce Cassidy. "He was very good on the bench about keep playing for the next one, and they wanted it."

Certainly Bruins management believes in this team and they went out and added Charlie Coyle and Johansson for an extended playoff run they believe is coming. Bruce Cassidy and his coaching staff believe as they pour in hours of tweaking, toggling and jostling to a group of players that's battled injuries, slumps and all of the typical stuff that gets in the way over the course of an 82-game regular season.

MORE BRUINS

Story continues

The players believe as well. David Backes has taken on more of an enforcer-type role that's clearly not much fun, but is a necessary thing for a Bruins team that's been pushed around at times this season. Taking on those responsibilities is allowing Backes to remain in the lineup and be a vital contributor to a team that's gearing up for the playoffs.

Then there's Charlie McAvoy as he continues to take on the mantle of No. 1 defenseman with the Bruins after notching a couple of assists and logging 23:58 of ice time. Meanwhile Zdeno Chara was down to 17:54 in the come-from-behind win and hasn't played as many as 23 minutes in the last month while amidst this epic point streak.

There are plenty of other examples of Bruins players buying into the team-first mentality and playing for each other. It certainly strikes a different chord than some of the egocentric battles that have gone on within the Boston Celtics dressing room down the hall this season.

"We win [coming from behind], and it's like the way we win: different guys contributing, shorthanded goal… so never quit. I love that about the guys. They play for one another every night," said Cassidy. "It's not always perfect, but they're great that way. They're happy for each other. You don't see that in every team, trust me. Some guys are not happy for others. They want to be the guy.

"I think our guys are genuinely happy for each other's success. The guys want to win every night. They don't want to say, 'Hey we've had a real good run... it's not our night, let's get on to the next one.' I think that's a good, positive sign for us that we've got a bunch of gamers in there. Like I said, it wasn't pretty from start to finish but we did enough things well."

MORE BRUINS

In many ways the Bruins team is changing right before our eyes into something younger, better and scrappier that may just be better prepared for the playoffs, and is certainly giving the rest of the league all it can handle. A comeback win where the Bruins score two goals in the final 40 seconds of the game to snatch victory away from the jaws of defeat just adds to that feeling that something special is indeed going on with this B's group.

"It just shows that we can win in different situations. We know we have a special group, we know we have a good team and a really good atmosphere in the room. Guys get along really well. We're not going to win all those games, we can't continue to get down 2-0 and expect to win each game," said Brad Marchand, who finished with three assists after not getting a shot on net in either of the first two periods. "But you do have to be able to come back in games like that - down by a goal with two minutes left, so you know, it's good, but that's a losing game so we can't be doing that too often."

Now clearly the Bruins are feeling confident, playing for each other and looking like a team that's going to be a handful in the playoffs. They're also now the second-best team in the NHL based on their 91 points thus far this season.

The problem is that the No. 1 team is the one they're chasing in their own Atlantic Division: the Tampa Bay Lightning. As good as the Bruins should feel right now, they also know that the Bolts will most likely be waiting for them again in the second round of the playoffs after dispatching them in five games last spring.

Is it going to be different this time? Do the Bruins have the kind of formula that's going to knock down a Tampa team that's probably deeper, more explosive and younger at some of the key positions in their lineup?

Those questions won't be answered until April and May, but it's okay for Bruins fans to start feeling like maybe, just maybe, the B's are onto something special here. That feeling was certainly intensified after Bergeron snapped the unlikely game-winner with 6.7 seconds to go in the third period to once again make the Black and Gold victorious.

Click here to download the new MyTeams App by NBC Sports! Receive comprehensive coverage of your teams and stream the Celtics easily on your device.