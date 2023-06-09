Something seems amiss with Kevin Byard situation – and Tennessee Titans in general | Estes

Grievance doesn’t suit Kevin Byard. He doesn’t wear it well.

He’s too pleasant by nature, too classy a person, too stand-up a professional for that.

Those admirable qualities had a lot to do with why the standout safety was willing to stand at a press-conference podium for nearly 15 minutes Thursday at the Tennessee Titans’ facility, knowing he’d be asked questions he wouldn’t want to answer.

Among the unanswered questions were Byard’s feelings over the Titans asking him to take a pay cut this offseason; whether the possibility of him being traded or released had come up; and whether he’d continue to sit out voluntary practices next week (this week’s mini-camp was mandatory).

He didn’t want to talk about those things.

Then there were other things that Byard didn’t say in those 15 minutes.

He didn’t, for instance, specify why he wasn’t at OTAs before this week. He did explain why he hadn’t been training this offseason with the team’s strength and conditioning staff, opening the press conference by saying he’d informed coaches before all this that he planned to work out on his own this offseason.

That’s fairly common, by the way. Running back Derrick Henry does it every year, except Henry has been on the field for practices during OTAs this offseason. One wouldn't keep a player from showing up for the other, especially since Byard has said before that he likes attending voluntary OTAs as a way to help younger teammates.

But that’s neither here nor there, really. Let's move on to something else Byard didn’t say that was more significant, in an ominous kind of way.

Byard didn’t say that this commotion was over.

In fact, he said at one point, “I’ll let my agent and the organization — or obviously, Ran (Carthon), the GM – handle those things.”

While I don’t know what to make of that future tense, I’d have to think it isn’t great for the Titans.

Something seems amiss with this team, in this instance and in general.

There has been too much drama like this lately with some of the Titans’ most important players. Quarterback Ryan Tannehill, the subject of trade rumors before the Titans drafted Will Levis in the second round, endured a similarly awkward press conference as Byard did, being questioned about tough topics that were not of his making.

"As players, you've got to control what you can control," Tannehill said at the time.

Henry, also the subject of trade rumors before the Titans drafted Tyjae Spears in the third round, stiff-armed such talk when asked about those rumors this week. "Control what you can control," Henry said.

Take a wild guess at what Byard said, too? "I just control the things that I can control."

Tennessee Titans safety Kevin Byard responds to question from reporters during a news conference after a practice at the NFL football team's training facility Thursday, June 8, 2023, in Nashville, Tenn. (AP Photo/George Walker IV)

Look, this is silly. If the Titans really want to move Tannehill or Henry or Byard, then fine. Go ahead and do it.

But it’s June, and the Titans haven’t moved Tannehill or Henry or Byard. Evidently, all they’ve done is create reasons for each to suspect his own franchise doesn’t have his back.

With Tannehill and Henry, though, nothing new has to happen for them to play into the 2023 season.

With Byard, it appears something might still need to happen to provide closure between him and the Titans. Only it’s unclear what that something would be.

Think about a star employee who keeps earning raises under a previous boss, and then a new boss comes in and looks at a balance sheet and wonders why that employee is being paid so much. Lacking historical perspective, he or she wouldn’t understand why a predecessor believed that the star employee was worth it.

Byard is that star employee who happens to play a non-premium position in the NFL.

And in the NFL, when a player refuses to take a pay cut, that player is usually released.

The Titans would be strongly advised to avoid that with Byard. He means too much to them. He has been everything you’d want in a player for years. His buy-in and leadership for this organization, inside the building and out, are so exemplary that it was distressing to see him in such an unenviable position on Thursday.

Because Byard didn’t cause this. The Titans did.

“I felt it was very important for myself, though, for me to come here and be a leader and be the person I've always been, making plays, communicating, things like that,” Byard said. “That's who I'm always going to be. … I'm just going to keep being who I am. Whatever happens is whatever happens.”

We know who Byard has been for the Titans.

It’s the “whatever happens” part of that statement that stood out. Didn't sound like someone with much control.

Reach Tennessean sports columnist Gentry Estes at gestes@tennessean.com and on Twitter @Gentry_Estes.

