Something was off with Bryant men's hoops on Monday. Now the Bulldogs must figure out why

SMITHFIELD — Everything felt normal all day for Phil Martelli Jr.

From the time he woke up at 6 a.m. to make his kids’ lunches and help get them ready for school to his afternoon of game prep to getting to the gym and going through the normal pregame activities, there were never any signs of what was going to happen in the Bryant men’s basketball team’s season opener.

And that’s what made Monday so difficult to understand.

In his debut as acting head coach of the Bulldogs, what went wrong were things Martelli would have never guessed would have. Bryant’s offense struggled for consistency, the Bulldogs couldn’t make a free throw and with the ball in the hands of its best finisher with a chance to tie the game, the shot didn’t go down. Monday’s 61-59 loss to Manhattan shouldn’t define the season, but it was a frustrating way to get things started.

“Most of it was caused by ourselves,” Martelli said. “I just told them I’m looking in the mirror and doing a better job prepping them, whatever it is, and we’ll do that.”

Bryant men's basketball acting head coach Phil Martelli Jr. reacts after Sherif Gross-Bullock's shot misses its mark in the Bulldogs' 61-59 loss to Manhattan in their season opener on Monday night.

It’s been a tumultuous preseason for the Bryant basketball program, but the person at the center of those circumstances – head coach Jared Grasso – wasn’t at the Chace Center on Monday night.

Monday represented a fresh start for the Bulldogs. A chance to finally get back to basketball and dive into a season that Martelli and his players were looking forward to. It was a sense of normalcy, at least leading into the opening tip.

“That’s where you get back into that feeling of just gameday and whatever you want to label that feeling as, whether it’s anxiousness or some people might say nerves,” Martelli said. “It’s good to feel that again. I told the guys that the other day … you can feel your blood run a little different.”

But Martelli didn’t blame first-night jitters on the problems that ailed the Bulldogs against Manhattan. The things that went wrong were just out of character, statistical anomalies coaches don’t account for.

It was a tough day at the free-throw line for Earl Timberlake and the Bryant men's basketball team, which made only 8 of 20 as a group in Monday's 61-59 loss to Manhattan.

Take Monday’s woeful free-throw shooting, where Bryant made 8 of 20 from the line. That was the last place Martelli expected the Bulldogs to have issues. Why?

The night before they ran a drill called “Win the Game” where every player has to make a free throw before the drill can end. At Sunday’s practice, Bryant made quick work of the drill, hitting 15 of 15 from the line.

“In 20 years, maybe more than that, I’ve never seen it happen. Bang, bang, bang, we made 15 in a row and the drill was over. I’ve never seen that before,” Martelli said. “I don’t necessarily think we’re going to be the leading free-throw shooting team in the country, but to go 8-for-20 is not what I’d expect from this group.”

Bryant's Earl Timberlake gets fouled going to the basket during the first half of Monday's 61-59 loss to Manhattan.

Bryant lacked that usual rhythm that’s made it the most entertaining college basketball team in Rhode Island the last few years. They shot better on 3-pointers (9-for-23, 39.1 percent) than inside the arc (12-for-38, 31.5 percent) and had trouble finishing near the rim.

The last play was a perfect example. Down 61-59 with 3.4 seconds left and the ball being inbounded on the left side of the court. Sherif Gross-Bullock took the inbound near the top of the key, dribbled hard down the middle of the court with his left hand before crossing over right and throwing up a floater with little resistance from his defender.

Instead of softly dropping through the hoop as Gross-Bullock has done so many times for the Bulldogs, the shot hit off the rim and bounced away, eliciting a groan from the crowd.

“We ran that play in an intrasquad scrimmage and scored off of it a couple weeks ago,” Martelli said. “… I’ll settle 30 more times for the ball in Reef’s hands seven feet from the rim. It just rimmed out tonight.”

While the offense was off, Daniel Rivera and the Bryant men's basketball team worked well on the defensive side of the court in Monday's loss to Manhattan.

The good news for Bryant was its defense was ahead of where it normally is this time of year. The Bulldogs have survived more than a few early-season games over the years by flat outscoring the opposition while trying to figure things out on the defensive side, so to have a defense in order was a good sign.

Bryant held Manhattan to 38 percent shooting, the Jaspers went 1-for-16 from the free throw line and the Bulldogs defense created 13 turnovers.

“It’s been a while here since our defense was ahead of our offense and clerly that’s the case right now,” Martelli said. “Our defensive numbers were outstanding.”

Plenty of numbers were for Bryant, minus the one they cared about – the scoreboard.

So now the Bulldogs must figure out how to move on. They’ll play Wednesday against Fisher, an NAIA school based out of Boston that should give Bryant a chance to grab a win and some confidence. After Wednesday’s midday tune-up, the Bulldogs will get ready to play at Rutgers on Sunday and won’t have a home game until Nov. 20 when it hosts Howard.

“This group’s been together 161 days – they all came on June 5 – but you have to go through group experiences,” Martelli said. “You have individual experience, but you have to go through group experience together and see who responses and in what ways.

“There’s no doubt whether it was win or loss tonight we were going to have to go through that and figure out how we grow with that and how we come together with that group experience.”

Sherif Gross-Bullock loses control of the ball as he goes hard to the bucket in the final minutes of Monday's 61-59 loss to Manhattan on Monday night.

MANHATTAN (1-0): Rouzan 8-13 0-0 16, Cowan 3-8 0-0 6, Rumpel 2-12 6-6 10, Winston 2-4 4-4 8, Traore 6-10 0-0 12, Bender 1-7 1-2 4, Li 2-6 0-1 4, Padgett 0-0 0-0 0, McClain 0-2 0-0 0, Robinson 0-0 1-2 1, Jocys 0-1 0-0 0. Totals 24-63 12-15 61. BRYANT (0-1): Withers 0-4 0-0 0, Brelsford 5-7 1-2 13, Gross-Bullock 4-18 2-4 14, Timberlake 3-9 3-7 9, Rivera 5-11 0-5 10, Latimer 3-5 0-0 8, Pinzon 1-7 2-2 5, Edert 0-0 0-0 0, Mitchell 0-0 0-0 0. Totals 21-61 8-20 59.

Halftime_Manhattan 35-33. 3-Point Goals_Manhattan 1-15 (Bender 1-4, McClain 0-1, Rumpel 0-1, Traore 0-1, Li 0-2, Winston 0-2, Cowan 0-4), Bryant 9-23 (Gross-Bullock 4-10, Brelsford 2-3, Latimer 2-4, Pinzon 1-2, Timberlake 0-1, Withers 0-3). Rebounds_Manhattan 41 (Traore 11), Bryant 39 (Timberlake 13). Assists_Manhattan 7 (Rumpel, Jocys 2), Bryant 12 (Timberlake 4). Total Fouls_Manhattan 20, Bryant 14. A_752 (2,000).

