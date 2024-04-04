‘Something’s not right’: Leicester coach Dan McKellar hits out at Champions Cup draw

Dan McKellar is unimpressed at the prospect of facing opponents from the pool stage again - Telegraph/Darren Staples

Dan McKellar, the head coach of Leicester Tigers, has questioned a bizarre Champions Cup draw that represents a repeat of his side’s group stage schedule in the knockout rounds.

Leicester travel to face Leinster on Saturday in the last 16 with the winner due to face either the Stormers or La Rochelle in the following weekend’s quarter-final. All four teams shared Pool D earlier this season, with the Tigers having beaten Stormers 35-26 before going down 45-12 against La Rochelle. Leinster also met La Rochelle back in December, prevailing 16-9.

Similar reunions scatter the rest of the draw. Northampton Saints, for instance, take on Munster for the second time this campaign in the last 16. Bordeaux-Bègles and Saracens and Bulls and Lyon are also reacquainted in two more ties.

“Someone hasn’t got something right, have they, when they were planning the competition?” McKellar said. “I was driving in this morning thinking ‘[if we win] we’re going to France or South Africa to play the Stormers or La Rochelle… that sounds familiar’.

“Something’s not right. That’s the whole reason you have pools and you want some variety, I suppose. But it is what it is. We’ve got to play Leinster this weekend in Dublin. They earned the right to host it at home and we go over there with a whole load of belief, full of intent to cause an upset because I don’t think there is a whole lot of people who will expect us to win.”

McKellar explained that he will confirm “in the next 24 hours” whether or not Leicester will have Ollie Chessum, George Martin and Tommy Reffell available at the Aviva Stadium, with those three forwards still suffering from “bumps and bruises” sustained during the Six Nations on duty for England and Wales, respectively.

In Chessum and Martin, as well as Dan Cole, McKellar has three men who started for England in a 23-22 victory over Ireland last month. A significant portion of that Ireland side will be in action against Leicester, though Jacques Nienaber and Leo Cullen have their own injury worries with a host of Leinster front-liners including Andrew Porter, Robbie Henshaw, Hugo Keenan and Garry Ringrose being assessed over the week.

Tigers are taking on Leinster for the fourth time in three Champions Cup campaigns and searching for a first win in that sequence. A 27-10 defeat in January, which “we dominated for large periods”, has given heart to a defiant McKellar.

“Look, they’re an international quality rugby side,” he said. “But they’ve got two arms, two legs and a heartbeat and we’ll go over there with the intention to disrupt them.”

“We believe,” McKellar added. “If you look at the Leicester Tigers DNA, when there are backs to the wall and not a lot of hope about positive outcomes, that’s when this club thrives.”

