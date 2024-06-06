'Something a little bit different' - why Clarke chose Morgan

Lewis Morgan can bring a different dimension to Scotland's attack at the Euros, says head coach Steve Clarke.

The New York Red Bulls winger was a shock late call-up on Thursday morning following injuries to forwards Lyndon Dykes and Ben Doak.

Clarke admits he has tended to avoid calling up out-and-out widemen in the past, believing Morgan can feature in a variety of positions in Germany.

“He can bring us something a little bit different," he said.

"He’s obviously gone to MLS and had a had a great time out there. It shows that we do look far and wide at players.

“I don’t tend to pick wingers, as I keep getting told, but we have players that can play in wide positions and Lewis can certainly do that.

“Although, having watched a lot of his stuff in the last three or four days, he has also adapted his game a little bit and can play as a striker or a second striker, so he’s got a few strings to his bow that will give us more attacking options.”

The short-notice, long-haul journey from New York City to Glasgow did not faze Morgan during a phone call with performance director Graeme Jones.

Clarke added: “When Graeme started to explain the situation and logistics with Lewis, he said ‘I’ll stop you there, I’m coming’.

"So that reaction that tells you how pleased he is."