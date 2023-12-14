'Something legendary' becomes Audric Estime's legacy as he leaves Notre Dame football

SOUTH BEND — Audric Estimé certainly ended his Notre Dame football career with a bang.

In the wake of a career-best 238 rushing yards and four touchdowns at Stanford in the regular-season finale, Estimé announced Thursday evening via social media that he would enter the 2024 NFL Draft and bypass the Sun Bowl along with his final season of eligibility.

At 5-foot-11 and 227 pounds, Estimé led the Irish with 1,341 rushing yards, an average of 6.4 yards per carry and the fifth-highest single-season total in program history. He leaves 97 yards shy of eclipsing Vagas Ferguson's 44-year-old program record.

His 18 rushing touchdowns this season set a program record, moving the Nyack, N.Y., bruiser past Allen Pinkett (1984) and Ferguson (1979).

In essentially two seasons, Estimé rushed for 2,321 yards, placing him 11th in program history and just 20 yards behind George Gipp. He also caught 26 passes for 277 yards and a touchdown.

Profile: 'Go Bulldog!' Late mother's voice still drives Audric Estimé of Notre Dame football

“It’s amazing,” Estimé said after beating Stanford. “Coming into this school, coming in as a freshman, coming into Notre Dame, I always said, ‘I’m going to give them something to remember. I’m going to do something legendary.’ Having a record like that has my name stamped in the history books forever.”

Thank you Notre Dame!💚💚 pic.twitter.com/vL4qwBStnx — Audric Estime (@AudricEstime) December 14, 2023

Estimé had six 100-yard rushing games this season, tying him for seven-most in program history for a single season. His career 6.22-yard rushing average ranks eighth in program history, and his 29 rushing touchdowns are tied for seventh.

Estimé also set an example with his willingness to share playing time with fellow running backs Jadarian Price, Jeremiyah Love, Gi’Bran Payne and Devyn Ford. Running backs coach Deland McCullough crafted a game-by-game plan to maximize the overall production of a talented group.

“Coach Deland put me in a position where I can be successful and showcase my skills,” Estimé said. “He also did a good job managing me. He didn’t blow me out in practice or games. What Coach Deland has done with me is great. He has a plan for me. He had a plan for me ever since he walked in. I feel great physically.”

Irish coach Marcus Freeman appreciated Estimé’s unselfishness among many other positive attributes.

“What a tough, physical, special football player,” Freeman said. “He is a special talent that has given Notre Dame everything he’s had for the past three seasons.”

Mike Berardino covers Notre Dame football for NDInsider.com and is on social media @MikeBerardino.

This article originally appeared on South Bend Tribune: Record-setting running back Audric Estime bids farewell to Notre Dame football