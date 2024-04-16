'SOMETHING I'LL NEVER FORGET': Good Hope's Maddox caps postseason accolades with Class 4A Player of the Year, Super-All State honors

Apr. 16—Ivey Maddox isn't one to boast.

Look no further than this past basketball season, when time and time again the Good Hope senior went out of her way to acknowledge those around her when discussing any sort of personal achievement.

When Maddox became Cullman County's all-time leading girls scorer in December, she quickly credited her teammates for working well together and thus providing her easy scoring opportunities.

When asked to reflect on her impressive career shortly after helping the Raiders win their first Class 4A state title in March, a "blessed" Maddox wasted no time at all before thanking her family for supporting her along the way — as well as instilling in her a belief that paid off handsomely down the road.

So when Maddox earned Class 4A Girls Player of the Year honors — as decided by the Alabama Sports Writers Association — at Tuesday's annual banquet presented by the Alabama High School Athletic Directors & Coaches Association, it came as no surprise to those who've known and watched her grow over the years when she immediately waved away the well-deserved recognition.

"I've got to start with my mom and dad for all the sacrifices they had to make and money they spent on me to be able to play basketball," she said. "My brother (Drew) and sister (Kaylee) ... I looked up to them my whole life growing up and playing. Coach (Justin) Aby and coach (Nina) Moss put so much time and effort into me throughout the years. I wouldn't be the player I am or where I am today without them.

"But none of this would be possible without my teammates. I'm just very thankful for them as well as the Good Hope community and all my friends who supported me throughout my entire career."

Despite her modesty, Maddox couldn't have been a more deserving recipient for this year's award.

In her final season at Good Hope, the UAH signee averaged 20.3 points and 6.1 rebounds per game en route to recording her third straight All-State first-team selection and finishing her prep tenure at 2,792 career points — good for 27th all-time in Alabama High School Athletic Association history.

Maddox also tallied 101 steals, 67 assists and 30 blocks, secured All-Regional and All-State Tournament Team accolades and received this year's prestigious Bill Shelton Award. She even earned on a spot in the Alabama-Mississippi All-Star Classic, where she racked up 15 points to help lead her team to a win in the annual showdown between the two state's top seniors.

That stocked résumé led to her claiming The Times' Player of the Year honor for a third straight season.

Aby has been with Maddox from the very beginning, both embarking on a journey that began ahead of the 2019-20 season and ended with a 134-31 record.

And though there's no doubt he'll miss No. 20 next season, the coach couldn't be more proud of his pupil.

"I can't imagine a more fitting ending to Ivey's unmatched high school career," Aby said. "She's a fierce competitor whose talent and work ethic have helped set her apart from all other athletes in 4A. She has also accomplished things no other high school player in Cullman County has accomplished — and she's done so with a humble attitude and appreciative heart. Her legacy is special because it encompasses not just her on-court abilities, but her off-the-court values."

As for Maddox, there's no denying her love for Good Hope.

She showcased it over and over in effortless big-time performances on the court, exuding a passion for the game and a dedication to her squad — perhaps the only two attributes that could ever outshine her God-given talent. She also displayed leadership skills that can oftentimes be rare for someone her age.

But while the wins are great and the hardware even better, Maddox knows the legacy she — and don't forget her teammates, because she won't — leaves behind is far more than what happens on the floor.

"I'll definitely look back on all the relationships and bonds I made," she said. "But the one thing I'll always remember is the support and how much people cared about us and how many came to watch us play. The memories that I've made, especially this season, with all these girls is something I'll never forget."

Maddox also landed on this year's Super All-State Team, which is comprised of the Top 5 players in the state regardless of classification. It, too, is picked by the ASWA — of which The Times is a voting member.

See below for a complete rundown of Tuesday's awards, which are sponsored by ALFA. Player of the Year winners are in bold.

------

MR. BASKETBALL

Caleb Holt, Buckhorn

------

MISS BASKETBALL

Ace Austin, Spring Garden

------

SUPER ALL-STATE BOYS

Caleb Holt, Buckhorn

DeWayne Brown, Hoover

Caleb Harrison, Huntsville

Ty Davis, Mountain Brook

Cam Dooley, Valley

------

SUPER ALL-STATE GIRLS

Ace Austin, Spring Garden

Leah Brooks, Hazel Green

Jordan Hunter, Hewitt-Trussville

Ivey Maddox, Good Hope

Belle Hill, Mars Hill Bible

------

CLASS 7A GIRLS

Syriah Daniels, Auburn

Jordan Hunter, Hewitt-Trussville

Jabria Lindsey, Central-Phenix City

------

CLASS 7A BOYS

DeWayne Brown, Hoover

Caleb Harrison, Huntsville

Jacoby Hill, Central-Phenix City

------

CLASS 6A GIRLS

Jareah Branch, Hillcrest-Tuscaloosa

Leah Brooks, Hazel Green

Tamiria Jones, Huffman

------

CLASS 6A BOYS

Ty Davis, Mountain Brook

Caleb Holt, Buckhorn

Peyton Wiggins, Huffman

------

CLASS 5A GIRLS

Mia Hollingsworth, Jasper

Missy Odom, Jasper

Tamya Smith, Pleasant Grove

------

CLASS 5A BOYS

Cam Dooley, Valley

Terrel Johnson, Vigor

Joshia Jones, Fairfield

------

CLASS 4A GIRLS

Kayden Carr, Prattville Christian

Reece Davis, Deshler

Ivey Maddox, Good Hope

------

CLASS 4A BOYS

Micah Caster, Jackson

Davis Dare, American Christian

Evan Griffin, Geneva

------

CLASS 3A GIRLS

Ava Card, St. James

Sawyer Kate Hulgan, Plainview

Maddie Smith, Trinity

------

CLASS 3A BOYS

Emmanuel Clarton, Sumter Central

Jonathan Fitch, Sumter Central

Trey Simpson, Hillcrest-Evergreen

------

CLASS 2A GIRLS

Belle Hill, Mars Hill Bible

Katelyn St.Clair, Sand Rock

Ella Wheeler, Sulligent

------

CLASS 2A BOYS

Jakaleb Faulk, Highland Home

Vederrian Story, LaFayette

Carson Thrasher, Mars Hill Bible

------

CLASS 1A GIRLS

Ace Austin, Spring Garden

Sarah Davis, Shoals Christian

Kaina King, Skyline

------

CLASS 1A BOYS

Nasir Cheatham, Georgiana

Trey Kellogg, Covenant Christian

Javen Poindexter, Red Level

------

AISA GIRLS

Lindsey Brown, Edgewood

Madison Davis, Lee-Scott

Takayla Davis, Glenwood

------

AISA BOYS

Deshawn Hall, Valiant Cross

Haiden Harper, Lee-Scott

Clayton Hussey, Lowndes Academy