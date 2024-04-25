'Something happens' to Harlequins at 'special' Twickenham - Care

Danny Care retired from international duty with 101 England caps and has played for Harlequins since 2006 [Getty Images]

Playing at "special" Twickenham brings something extra out of Harlequins, says scrum-half Danny Care ahead of his side's Premiership match against Northampton Saints at the national stadium.

Quins could move back into the top four with a win against the league leaders on Saturday.

The south west London side reached their first-ever European Champions Cup semi-final when they stunned Bordeaux in France two weeks ago, as they fight on two fronts towards the back end of the season.

And Care, 37, said playing at the "home of rugby", not far from Harlequins' home ground, Twickenham Stoop, could give them a key advantage against Saints.

"We're very unique that we get to walk from our own ground to the home of rugby, Twickenham. It's never lost on the players. Something happens to us as a club when we get to go over and play at Twickenham, we love doing it," he said.

"I'm very proud of being from this club that has pioneered the way of taking games to big stadiums.

"It's our job as players to showcase that and show our stuff on the pitch, so we want to to put on some fireworks as well."

Quins sit one point behind fourth-placed Bristol Bears in the table with three games of the regular season remaining.

After hosting Northampton at Twickenham they will travel to Toulouse for the Champions Cup semi-final, before an away trip to Exeter Chiefs and a game against Bristol at The Stoop to complete the season.

Care, who recently retired from international duty, added: "For the first time ever we're fighting on two fronts, which is new but how exciting.

"I never thought in my wildest dreams at my age that I'd potentially play in a Champions Cup semi-final and trying to get into the Premiership semi-finals in the same year.