Something got into Gordon Hayward against New York. Why it must continue

Ask Miles Bridges about the fiery look in Gordon Hayward’s eyes or the intense body language emanating from his Charlotte Hornets teammate on Friday night.

The fourth-year forward gives up the goods.

“I think he kind of took this game personal,” Bridges said following the Hornets’ 106-94 win over New York at Spectrum Center. “He kind of took this game personal and he went out there and did what he did. So I’m happy for ‘G.’ I just want him to stay aggressive for the rest of the season.”

When that first portion of Bridges’ statement was relayed to Hayward, it almost felt like he smirked. With Hayward masked up and a sizeable chunk of his lower face covered, detecting whether he did was nearly impossible. But he insists there was no vendetta against the Knicks.

“M.B. said it was personal for me?” Hayward said. “Nah, I don’t know if it was personal. I have a really good friend that’s an assistant coach for them. I’m obviously close with A.B. (Alec Burks), spent time with Kemba (Walker). So when you play against guys that are your friends, you want to beat them.

“I wouldn’t say it was personal or anything. It’s funny he said that, but certainly, I felt like I was a little more vocal, maybe a little more emotional. It was a big win for us. We needed this one.”

The Hornets (7-7) earned it thanks to a variety of contributors, each in their own way. Bridges playing like he was possessed in the fourth quarter. LaMelo Ball collecting a career-high 17 rebounds and tying a career-high with five assists. Terry Rozier nailing some big shots. Kelly Oubre draining huge 3-pointers.

Digging slightly deeper and there was an underlying factor typically coinciding with the occasions the Hornets closed out the opposition over the past two seasons: an assertive Hayward.

He was in attack mode dropping in his 22 points against New York. Straight locked in. That can’t change if the Hornets are going to be a good team. It has to happen more consistently. He knows it.

“Yeah for sure,” Hayward said. “I’ve got to continue to look to be aggressive in different ways. It’s not always going to be for me, but opening up for others, too. Playmaking, getting in the paint, making reads, putting pressure on the defense. It’s something I have to continue to do and not just float around. We have so many weapons. So we’ve got to try to utilize all of us and that’s myself included.”

When he’s right and on his game, one of Hayward’s strengths is serving as a calming influence. His second half against the Knicks sparked them almost from the moment they began the third quarter after.a sluggish first half.

With the Hornets down nine points at halftime, the set they ran on their initial offensive opportunity of the third quarter went to who else? Yes, Hayward.

“He set the tone for us,” coach James Borrego said. “We went right to him, a cut right down the gut. That got him going and we need him to be aggressive. I think our first quarters and our third quarters are really important and he’s a big part of that aggression to start those quarters.”

Mid-range jumpers. Drives to the rim. Trips to the free throw line. Hayward didn’t settle for 3-pointers -- he took just two attempts -- and put the ball on the floor. He often made a move or two toward the basket, which is a good sign. He hasn’t been shying away from contact.

He said he’s holding up health-wise and that’s more important than anything.

“It’s been a tough stretch for all of us here,” Hayward said. “I think we’ve played the most games in the league, especially a lot of road games. Especially coming off COVID for me individually, it’s been difficult. So I’m just trying to do whatever I can on these off days to get myself ready for the next game. I think it will start to slow down for us in the second half of the season. But we need all these games. So, just trying to stay ready.”

They hope that’s the case because it goes back to that same thing.

“When Gordon’s aggressive we are at our best,” Bridges said, “because he can score, he can pass. He’s a smart player. He knows how to make smart plays, especially in the clutch. So when he’s aggressive we are at our best. So I’m constantly staying on ‘G’ to stay aggressive, play his game and do what he do.”