'Something fun': Jennerstown Speedway Complex set to open 2024 season Saturday

Apr. 26—Earlier this month, the Jennerstown Speedway Complex Facebook page posted "Got the crews hard at work ripping up the asphalt on the track, excited to honor our roots at our 95 year old speedway and run the 2024 season on the DIRT!"

The post, made April 1, received hundreds of reactions and over 100 comments ranging from shock to joy to anger over the sudden switch, while dozens of other replies caught on to the nature of the April Fools' Day joke in prompt order.

The wave of response and activity from those 31 words also helped to remind Jared Adams, the track's new general manager, how passionate the fanbase is at the Somerset County speed plant.

"It was a little bit of kind of a dig at some of the people that comment on some of the old posts that we had," Adams said. "We try and listen to the fans with a lot of what they say, and there's so many people that harp on that they can't give it up when it was dirt, but it's been paved asphalt for 37 years. It was just something fun.

"We kind of talked about doing it when they put the dirt on at Bristol (Motor Speedway), just like, 'That'd be a funny April Fools Day joke.' This year, just went with it."

The 2024 schedule, set to run on the asphalt, boasts 18 weeks of regular racing starting Saturday and wrapping up Sept. 14.

The speedway saw 51 cars attend its first practice session April 13.

Along with the six competing divisions — late model, pro stock, modified, street stock, challenger and four-cylinder — the track welcomes the Ohio Wheelman Series to the loop May 4, the Crown Vic Northeast series debuting May 11 and returning June 29 as part of the "Jennerstown Night of Thrills" promotion before return visits July 13, Aug. 9 and Aug. 24, along with a Thursday slate of racing July 11 for the Motor Mountain Masters 150. The USAC Silver Crown Showdown is slated to take the track for a 100-lap feature Aug. 10.

The Crown Vic series, which runs in Ford Crown Victorias and similar vehicles has taken off on tracks in the south, and has also been a way for new drivers and teams to get their first taste of action on a track.

"It's stock as you can get, as I like to say," Adams said. "You're running on street tires. You can't make modifications to it, other than safety modifications. We're looking for that to be a really big draw and an inexpensive entry into racing for some newer people."

The track, which ran its first races in 1929, is in its third year under the NASCAR Advance Auto Parts Weekly Series sanctioning. Having the sport's biggest name affixed to the weekly races at the facility has definitely led to a boost in interest.

"It seems like our viewership and our fan base has gotten a little bit wider," Adams said. "Definitely more eyes with the NASCAR pages sharing our stuff."

Adams also points out that the local and regional circuits in stock car racing have seen growth with a little help from familiar names.

"There's never been a bigger spotlight on the grass-roots level of racing than there has been in the past couple of years," Adams said. "Kyle Larson racing some dirt races. Chase Elliott, Erik Jones running super-late models on these tracks. Even with all the podcasts, they're just always talking about the CARS tour or super-late model series, somewhere where these guys are running trying to get extra laps. It really puts some of these smaller tracks on the map and it's helped us a lot for sure."

Adams has been at the track since 2020, serving as its photographer and videographer before taking over as the facility's broadcast supervisor, working with weekly streams on FloRacing before tossing his hat in the ring for the general manager position. Since taking over during the offseason, he's had a new appreciation for all that happens behind the scenes at the half-mile oval.

"There's just so much than what meets the eye," Adams said. "I'm learning something new every day. There's so much behind the scenes from fall to winter to spring, and now we're just a couple of weeks away. There's just so much, working with the owners, our kitchen staff and all of the officials. Just making sure that everything is lined up and ready to go."

While he wears the general manager's hat, Adams is quick to credit others in the organization for new and exciting things happening at Jennerstown Speedway this season.

"I lean on a lot of the guys that have been there for years and years on some of their opinions," Adams said. "We did pull some new series. The USAC series is going to be running there for the first time. I can't take credit for that stuff. It was all different people that I helped along as best I could when I could."

The team at the track has also been working to make improvements to benefit fans and visitors.

"That's what we've been focusing heavily on these last couple of years," Adams said. "This offseason, the owners and maintenance staff took on a really big project in the midway. Right behind the grandstands, they tore out the old restroom, the new one's ready to go. They also pushed the fence back. It's wide open. They're putting a fresh coat of blacktop down in the fan area. It should be revamped.

"We're putting a small, little stage to hopefully host some acoustic performances or some bands pre-race. Just to try to get people in the door and get excited for the race. Then once the on-track starts, we're rolling from there."