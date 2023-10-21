Something fishy: Meet FSU football's newest unofficial mascot, Garnet the Goldfish

Jack Henyecz's idea of bringing a live goldfish to Florida State football games was spurred by a very blunt ruling from the Transportation Security Administration (TSA).

The junior political science major was on a flight with his parents from Orlando to Louisville for the Kentucky Derby last May. Bummed he was unable to bring one of his friends with him, Henyecz made a comment that "I could've brought a goldfish here easier than I could've brought other people."

A quick Google search to the TSA website followed.

Live fish. Checked Bag. - No!

But live fish in water and a clear transparent container are allowed after inspection as a carry-on by the TSA.

That clarification, on a nine-page section of the TSA's website, led to one of the most unique and newest FSU football traditions: Garnet the Goldfish.

Garnet is expected to be in attendance when No. 4 FSU (6-0, 4-0 ACC) plays No. 17 Duke (5-1, 2-0) at 7:30 p.m. at Doak Campbell Stadium on ABC.

Who is Jack Henyecz? A Norvell tattooed FSU football superfan

Before Henyecz bought the fish − and even before he got the idea − he had already established his reputation in the FSU community as a super fan.

In 2020, when FSU was 1-3 heading into a matchup against then-No. 5 North Carolina, Henyecz made a bold promise on social media.

If the underdog Seminoles pulled off the upset, he'd get a tattoo of FSU head coach Mike Norvell's infamous cornrows picture from his time as a wide receiver at Central Arkansas.

Sure enough, the Seminoles won the game, 31-28 (one of three wins for FSU that season) and Henyecz got inked.

The fulfilled promise went viral.

The photo of Henyecz's new tattoo on his thigh made appearances on College GameDay. Norvell even put a tweet out about it saying, "Two prime examples of college decisions gone bad".

Two prime examples of college decisions gone bad 😳🤦🏻‍♂️.. never know when they will come back to haunt you! Wear it proud and can always tell one hell of a story! 🍢🍢 #NoleFamily #JackDidIt #SorryToHisFutureSpouse #KeepCLIMBing https://t.co/xbT8Nbh2Vp — Mike Norvell (@Coach_Norvell) October 31, 2020

Fast forward three years later, to FSU's game against LSU on Sep. 3. Henyecz walked into Orlando's Camping World Stadium with a live goldfish in a bowl of water.

"I drove down the goldfish in a bowl for the first time," Henyecz said. "I'm from Orlando, so I'm familiar with the area and was excited to go down to the game. We bought him in a bowl and made sure the temperature was good. On the way there he was in the back of a truck, under a tent, to stay cool.

"From there it's been history."

With the Seminoles defeating LSU, Garnet has become a good luck charm.

Early on, Henyecz had not yet established a relationship with the security staffing at Doak Campbell and had to get creative with ways to bring Garnet into games.

Henyecz declined to disclose how he smuggled Garnet into those earlier home games this season. But he said that after the attention the fish had received across social media, security doesn't have an issue with Garnet and expects Henyecz to bring it to games.

"I think the whole city of Tallahassee is like 'Hey if it's not broke, don't fix it,' " Henyecz said. "We're gonna keep living, we might as well keep winning."

Putting the work in and balancing the pH

Some might think this is another silly stunt by a college student and that Henyecz purchases a new goldfish every week.

That's not the case, he insists.

It's been the same fish throughout the entire season, Henyecz says, adding he makes sure that the pH levels in the bag he brings Garnet in are comfortable for the fish.

Henyecz said that two of his best friends work with fish and reptiles, and he consults them when it comes to properly taking care of Garnet.

"They provided a lot of knowledge when it comes to making sure that it's using distilled water," Henyecz said.

Garnet has made FSU's road trips to Boston College and Clemson. But both games came with roadblocks.

Upon arriving in Boston, Henyecz discovered that the pH levels in the water there were not safe for the fish. But Henyecz said he was told how to balance the pH level in the water and Garnet got through the game swimmingly.

The fish is still Henyecz's pet and he wants to make sure that it's healthy and comfortable.

Once games have ended, Henyecz is back at his home, getting the fish back into its tank. Bringing a live goldfish to games has been a learning curve, but now it's become almost routine for Henyecz.

Garnet the goldfish becomes an unofficial FSU mascot

Bringing Garnet to games has elicited plenty of fan reaction.

Arriving at Doak Campbell on Saturdays, once gates open and sitting front row, with fish in hand, Henyecz has introduced Garnet to the Seminole faithful, FSU players, and even Norvell.

At most games he can be spotted in his garnet and gold overalls, golden hard hat, decked out in various buttons, and a bedazzled Cheez-It necklace, cheering with a bagged goldfish.

At Clemson, following the Seminoles' thrilling 31-24 overtime win over the Tigers, a long line of South Carolina State Troopers couldn't keep Henyecz and Garnet off the field to celebrate the win.

"The only thing in between the goldfish, Dabo Sweeney and Mike Norvell were about five state troopers from South Carolina on the sideline," Henyecz said. "When I got on the field, I was too worried about the bag getting knocked around, I was moreso protect the fish at all costs."

The trip to Death Valley didn't go undocumented. Norvell actually recognized Henyecz from the tattoo ordeal and took a picture with him right before he went on the air with ABC.

Henyecz and Garnet also snapped pictures with running back Trey Benson, punter Alex Mastromanno and a very confused tight end Jaheim Bell, who needed a second to realize what was in the bag Henyecz held up.

Redshirt sophomore defensive back Jaden Floyd, who is a friend of Henyecz, has actually put Garnet in his helmet following the Seminoles' most recent win over Syracuse. A video of Floyd celebrating with Garnet was posted to X and Floyd even reposted it saying:

"It don’t get no better than this! Noles Fans! Y’all show some love to Garnet The Goldfish!"

Henyecz said that Floyd is basically Garnet's "uncle."

"His school spirit is unmatched when it comes to anyone else, and it's always been," Henyecz said "He's always been such a great guy and so positive."

A lifelong passion and a willingness to pass on the fish to Coach Norvell

Garnet is a small part of Henyecz's passion for FSU and school spirit in general. He's been an FSU fan his entire life, and his dad and brother-in-law went to FSU too.

From a young age, he wanted to bring that same type of school spirit seen on game day at Doak to his hometown of Winter Park.

In high school, he reached out to FSU's "Glitter Guys" and asked what type of glitter and body paint they used. Henyecz wanted to do the same on game day at Lake Howell High School. While they didn't offer their secret glitter recipe, Henyecz created his own.

He says his passion for the 'Noles is generational.

"That will continue on through my children and their children's children," he said.

There's a long way to go before the College Football Playoff National Championship game on Jan. 8, 2024, in Houston, but if undefeated FSU can get it done, Henyecz is willing to hand Garnet over to Norvell.

"If Mike Norvell would like to keep this fish, I'd love for him to have it," Henyecz said "I've cared for him for one year and he could happily live with Coach Norvell, his wife and daughter because I think they'd love to take care of him too. But that is all up in the air."

Jack Williams covers Florida State athletics for Tallahassee Democrat. Contact him via email at jwilliams@tallahassee.com or on Twitter @jackgwilliams.

This article originally appeared on Tallahassee Democrat: Meet Garnet the Goldfish: FSU football fan brings fish to games