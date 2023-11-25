Advertisement

'Something has to change': How former OSU players are reacting to Ohio State vs. Michigan

Colin Gay, Columbus Dispatch
Former Ohio State football players are not happy about OSU's latest loss to Michigan.

After the Buckeyes' 30-24 loss to the Wolverines in Ann Arbor, former Ohio State quarterback Terrelle Pryor was calling for the return of his former coach Jim Tressel.

Ohio State has not lost three straight to Michigan since 1995-97.

Here's how former Ohio State players are reacting to Ohio State's loss to Michigan:

Drue Chrisman: 'Something has to change'

Cameron Johnston echoes Drue Chrisman

Chris Olave is left speechless

Michael Thomas talks about OSU's lack of physicality

Maurice Clarett calls for Ryan Day's tenure to end at Ohio State

