'Something has to change': How former OSU players are reacting to Ohio State vs. Michigan

Former Ohio State football players are not happy about OSU's latest loss to Michigan.

After the Buckeyes' 30-24 loss to the Wolverines in Ann Arbor, former Ohio State quarterback Terrelle Pryor was calling for the return of his former coach Jim Tressel.

Time for tress return this is pathetic ! — Terrelle Pryor SR (@TerrellePryor) November 25, 2023

Ohio State has not lost three straight to Michigan since 1995-97.

Here's how former Ohio State players are reacting to Ohio State's loss to Michigan:

Drue Chrisman: 'Something has to change'

3 in a row.. something has to change — Drue Chris❌an (@DChrisman91) November 25, 2023

Cameron Johnston echoes Drue Chrisman

Something needs to change within the program, can’t keep losing this game! — Cameron Johnston (@Cam_Johnston) November 25, 2023

Chris Olave is left speechless

😕 — Chris Olave (@chrisolave_) November 25, 2023

Michael Thomas talks about OSU's lack of physicality

These dudes don’t even be throwing no punches this was the time to play on the edge just for a different result. You got to fight for 💩 you want. — Michael Thomas (@Cantguardmike) November 25, 2023

Maurice Clarett calls for Ryan Day's tenure to end at Ohio State

Ryan Day…. Love you bro but gotta go. This is why you’re paid millions. Cant get paid 9’ms and lose 3 straight. — Maurice Clarett (@ReeseClarett13) November 25, 2023

