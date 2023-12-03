'This is something to celebrate': Noah Reynolds leads UWGB men's basketball past rival UW-Milwaukee

UWGB guard Noah Reynolds had 17 points and eight assists in a 70-58 win over UW-Milwaukee on Saturday at the Resch Center.

It’s far too early to proclaim that the University of Wisconsin-Green Bay men’s basketball team is going to have a successful season or compete for a Horizon League championship.

But after a 70-58 win over in-state rival UW-Milwaukee on Saturday in front of 2,320 at the Resch Center, it’s become clear the Phoenix is far more competitive than what some league observers believed after it was picked to finish last in the 11-team league in the preseason.

It would have been difficult to blame anyone for the pessimistic outlook. After all, UWGB was one of the worst teams in the nation last season. It went 3-29 and largely wasn’t competitive in those defeats considering it lost 26 games by double figures.

Enter Sundance Wicks.

The first-year coach and his staff all but completely turned over the roster, and the early returns have been promising.

UWGB stands at 4-4 after the win against UWM. It might not seem like much, but where this program was 12 months ago, it’s night and day.

“Just raise the standard,” Wicks said. “We are going to get a lot of backslaps for being .500. People are going to tell us congratulations. I don’t know a lot of teams in the country getting backslaps for being .500.

“But you sit back and look at what has been, this is something to celebrate. This is something to celebrate that we are on a different path, a different trajectory. We will always celebrate the singles in our program. Base hits are just as important as home runs, and right now, we are just fighting for base hits.”

The new faces are getting their fair share of hits.

Junior guard Noah Reynolds was the prize of the offseason after he transferred from Wyoming and, after originally committing to Wisconsin, instead opted to join his old friend Wicks in Green Bay.

Reynolds was front and center against the Panthers, finishing with a team-high 17 points and eight assists while shooting 7-for-13.

“I was just really happy with the way our guys came out,” said Reynolds, whose team led 39-25 at halftime.

Former Oshkosh Lourdes guard Preston Ruedinger left Valparaiso and quickly signed with UWGB after entering the transfer portal, becoming the first veteran to join Wicks’ rebuild.

Ruedinger had 12 points in 19 minutes against UWM and hit two of UWGB’s 12 3-pointers.

Sophomore guard Foster Wonders, the former Upper Peninsula prep legend who played at Southern Illinois last season, also had 12 points on four 3s.

Senior forward Rich Byhre, the former Waukesha Catholic Memorial standout who is realizing his dream of playing DI basketball after a successful career at DII Rockhurst University in Missouri, added 10 points.

The list goes on. And on. And on.

Most of the Phoenix players are so new to Green Bay that fans in the stands might still need a roster and pictures to know who they are, but if UWGB keeps playing competitive basketball, they will by the end of winter.

Those fans at the Resch haven’t had much to cheer about in recent years, but former UWGB guard Cordero Barkley told Wicks after the game Saturday it was the first ‘Go Phoenix’ chant he’s heard in a long time.

“For the crowd to step up and start chanting, ‘Go Phoenix, Go Phoenix,’ in those moments when you know we need it, two minutes left to go, we need that juice, we need that energy, we need that stop,” said Wicks, whose team improved to 3-0 at home. “That’s a big deal. That’s the competitive home court advantage you are looking for. We are trying to entrench it even more with this community.

“As long as they keep doing what they are doing, we are going to keep doing what we are doing.”

