Something on each of 49ers 11 undrafted rookie signings

The 49ers on Monday officially added 11 undrafted rookie free agents to their nine-player 2023 draft class.

While the draft class will get plenty of pub, the undrafted free agents are more likely to fly under the radar. That group will have far more misses than hits, but San Francisco has done a nice enough job of finding success in the UDFA market that it’s worth keeping an eye on any players they bring in.

Here’s a quick rundown of each of the 11 UDFA additions:

RB Ronald Awatt, UTEP

Height: 5-11

Weight: 205 pounds



Awatt spent six seasons with the Miners and posted 1,781 yards with 11 touchdowns on 369 carries in 43 games. He posted a 4.45 in the 40-yard dash at UTEP’s Pro Day.

FB Jack Colletto, Oregon State

Height: 6-3

Weight: 237 pounds



There may not have been a more versatile prospect in this year’s draft than Colletto, who spent time at running back, quarterback and linebacker for the Beavers. He played in 43 games across five seasons in college. On offense he rushed for 1,781 yards and 11 touchdowns on 369 carries, hauled in 17 catches for 235 yards, and completed 25 of 50 throws for 254 yards. On defense he had 51 tackles, 1.5 tackles for loss, two pass breakups, a pair of forced fumbles and an interception. If any team is gonna find a role for a do-everything player like Colletto, it’s the one coached by Kyle Shanahan.

OL Joey Fisher, Shepherd

Height: 6-4

Weight: 296 pounds



Experience is a key part of what makes Fisher an intriguing player. He started all 43 games he played at Division-II Shepherd. In college he played tackle, but his size indicates a move inside as a pro is likely. Fisher was twice a First-Team All-PSAC East honoree.

CB D'Shawn Jamison, Texas

Height: 5-9

Weight: 185 pounds



Once again, experience makes Jamison an interesting UDFA addition. He played 60 (!) games over his five years with the Longhorns. In those 60 games he racked up 139 tackles, 23 pass breakups and six interceptions. Jamison also contributed as a returner and took two kickoffs and one punt back for touchdowns during his career. His short arms (30.5 inches) are suboptimal, but there aren’t a lot of reps where he’s not around the football. It wouldn’t be a shock if he made some noise in camp.

RB Khalan Laborn, Marshall

Height: 5-10

Weight: 204 pounds



Labron began his college career at Florida State before transferring to Marshall last year. In 13 games he posted 302 carries for 1,513 yards and 16 touchdowns. His three seasons with the Seminoles didn’t bear a ton of fruit (63 carries for 297 yards and four touchdowns), but his lone season with Marshall is enough to make him an interesting candidate for a roster spot.

OL Corey Luciano, Washington

Height: 6-4

Weight: 307 pounds



Luciano is a Bay Area native born in Danville, Calif. He attended Monte Vista High School before moving on to Diablo Valley College for his first college season. At Washington he played in 35 games with 13 starts at center. The 49ers need some in-house depth at center so it’s not out of the question he hangs around.

OL Ilm Manning, Hawaii

Height: 6-2

Weight: 294 pounds



Manning is a fascinating player. He is severely undersized for a tackle, but that’s where he spent his entire college career that spanned 62 games with 60 starts. A move inside is going to be necessary for Manning to carve out a role as a pro.

LB Mariano Sori-Marin

Height: 6-2

Weight: 236 pounds



Sori-Marin was a tackling machine for the Golden Gophers. He started 40 of the 58 games he played there and notched 274 tackles, 14.5 tackles for loss, 1.5 sacks, 10 pass breakups and 1 interception. His college playing time and a 4.62 in the 40-yard dash make him a potential candidate to make the roster a special teams contributor.

DL Spencer Waege, North Dakota State

Height: 6-4

Weight: 295 pounds



An ACL tear in 2021 cut Waege’s season short after just three games. He bounced back in 2022 with career-highs across the board. Waege in 15 games put up 51 tackles, 17.5 tackles for loss and 9.0 sacks. He moves well off the edge, but his lack of dominance overall at the FCS level (42 tackles for loss and 20.5 sacks in 57 games) is an indicator that his chances to find a roster spot are long.

WR Shae Wyatt, Tulane

Height: 6-0

Weight: 188 pounds

Wyatt began his college career with four seasons at Central Missouri before transferring to Tulane for a couple years. In 25 games with the Green Wave he had 63 catches for 1,023 yards and 10 touchdowns. His path to stick around will likely be via the practice squad.

S Avery Young, Rutgers

Height: 6-0

Weight: 198 pounds



Young was an extremely productive college player who had 326 tackles, 10 tackles for loss, 3.0 sacks, 26 pass breakups, and 3 interceptions in 57 games with 54 starts for the Scarlet Knights. He’s a converted cornerback which could mean there’s some versatility in where he can line up and be effective, but his overall athletic testing wasn’t tremendous which might limit him as a pro.

