Somersworth's Lambert finally completes his football state championship trifecta

Somersworth High School head football coach Jeremy Lambert, left, and assistant Jim Keays embrace following Saturday's 21-7 win over Newport in the Division IV championship game at Bank of New Hampshire Stadium in Laconia. Lambert played for Keays in the mid- to late-90s.

LACONIA – What Jeremy Lambert couldn’t accomplish as a player, he has now accomplished as a coach.

With its 21-7 win over Newport on Saturday in the Division IV championship game, the Somersworth High School football team strung together a three-peat for the third time in the program’s history and the first since 1991-1993.

Lambert, now the head coach of the Hilltoppers, played in the mid- to late 1990s for current assistant Jim Keays.

“The three-peat is fantastic,” Lambert said. “When I was a player for Coach Keays all we ever talked about was the three-peat in the early 90s. We wanted to do something like that as a senior. I came up a little short. I lost in the first round to St. Thomas so I couldn’t get a shot at a three-peat with my pads on.”

After falling behind Saturday, 7-0, the Hilltoppers scored 21 unanswered points against the previously undefeated Tigers. Somersworth also defeated Newport in the Division IV final last year, 14-6, and Fall Mountain in 2021, 40-14.

Lambert and Keays embraced in the immediate aftermath of the victory in which the defense forced six turnovers and prevented running back Kyle Ashley, who scored the Tigers only touchdown Saturday, from inflicting too much damage.

“The three-peat is a very special thing for us,” said junior Seth Worell, who scored the Hilltoppers final eight points on a pick-six and a two-point conversion. “We wanted this to come true so bad. Everything went to plan. We adjusted. We adapted. We did wonderful. This three-peat, honestly, was a gift for all of us.”

“The kids bought in from the get-go,” Lambert said. “We told them, ‘You just have to show the will that it takes to get here,’ and they did.”

They also showed resilience in the face of adversity Saturday which included three turnovers and a fake punt that failed and helped set up Newport’s only touchdown.

“I know I can rely on my brothers and they can rely on me,” said junior Thomas Rees, who recovered one of the four Newport fumbles. “We’re the most tight-knit group in the state. I don’t think there’s another team that’s stronger and has a better bond than us. That really helped us going into the defensive game.”

“The defense played great the whole game,” said senior Eric Goodrich, whose interception in the waning moments killed the Tigers’ final desperation drive. “It really kept us in the game early on when we were sloppy with the fumbles and all that. Defense wins championships.”

The Hilltoppers were not only tasked with trying to mitigate Ashley’s impact (“We tried to do everything in our power to stop him,” said senior Kayden Bickford), they also made a couple of stands in the red zone and Rees was grateful to be part of the effort.

“I was a key sub the past two years and never really got to see the field so this means a lot to me,” he said. “I felt like I (made) a contribution to the team.”

Senior Tayshawn Sheppard scored the go-ahead touchdown in his final high school football game.

“We’ve been together for 10 years,” Sheppard said of his teammates. “We’re used to having to roll with the punches. Every day we shared blood, sweat and tears, and that just kept us together and kept our heads cool.”

The explosive Sheppard has been a marked man all season and his teammates had his back.

“This means so much,” he said. “I’ve grown up with these kids. They’re my brothers. The coaches, they’re father figures. They raised me. There’s no better way to go out than with the team you’ve grown up with.”

Goodrich made contributions on both sides of the ball including an 11-yard touchdown pass to Bickford that tied the score, 7-7, in the second quarter.

“It means everything to us,” Goodrich said. “To finish it off this way means the world to all of us. Happy to be able to get it done.”

