Somersworth seeks 3rd straight Div. IV football state title. Here are keys to success.

SOMERSWORTH — The Somersworth High School football team has added a Division IV state championship plaque to the program's trophy case each of the last two seasons.

Somersworth enters the 2023 season on a current 17-game winning streak.

Somersworth defeated Fall Mountain, 40-14, in the 2021 state final and took down Newport in 2022 with a gritty 14-6 championship game win, avenging a loss in the 2020 final.

"Anytime you win, that's fantastic," Somersworth head coach Jeremy Lambert said. "But I think a key thing for any team is to not focus on what you've done in the past, and instead, look at what's coming up in the future. So what we've really focused on for this group this year, is for them to establish their own identity, figure out who they are as a team and center around that."

The Somersworth High School football team is looking to win a third straight Division IV state championship in 2023.

The 2023 Division IV state championship is scheduled for Nov. 11, and Lambert and the Hilltopper team is ready to embrace the journey they hope will get them to that game.

"I really believe in them, and I think that they'll do whatever they can," Hilltoppers' lineman Lukas Kelly said of his teammates. "Obviously we lost a couple of kids who definitely made us a better team. But I still think that we got everything that we need to get us to that final championship game and go three for three. I think we can do that for sure."

Somersworth's new identity won't include Calvin Lambert, the coach's son, who was the Division IV Player of the Year each of the last two seasons, scoring a total of six touchdowns in the last two championship games before graduating this spring.

Coach Lambert sees two major challenges Somersworth will have to overcome to achieve success:

The high level of competition in Division IV

Somersworth High School football coach Jeremy Lambert said the team finding its identity will be vital for its success in 2023.

Coach Lambert knows reaching the title game for a fourth straight year is not guaranteed with other teams fighting hard for the opportunity.

"There's a lot of teams that are much improved," Lambert said. "You're always going to have teams like Newport, who is fantastic, and they're going to be big and mean this year, very talented and always well coached. So, the competition level is certainly higher I think than it was necessarily last year. Most were some young teams and they developed, and they have good senior groups, so that's one challenge."

Somersworth and Newport have met in two of the last three Division IV state championships, splitting the games 1-1. Since 2018, the only other teams to play in the state title game are Winnisquam (won in 2018 and 2019), Franklin (lost in 2018) and Fall Mountain (lost in 2019 and 2021).

"We always expect to have a good year, we're focused on having the best that we possibly can for this group," Lambert said. "We have some talent and some emerging leaders, so I expect really good things."

Who will Somersworth be this season?

"The internal challenge for us is I think filling the leadership void that we lost," Lambert said. "A lot of the guys who left last year were multi-year starters, and several of them were two-year captains. So, we have a leadership group that we lost, and that's kind of what the group is looking at is who is stepping up to take those roles, and who is becoming the leader, and that goes to the identity."

In addition to losing a 1,000-plus yard running back in Calvin Lambert, the Hilltoppers took a hit in other areas with losing quarterback and safety Jeff DeKorne, tight end and defensive end Dante Guillory, who scored a touchdown in last year's state championship win.

Hilltoppers to watch in 2023

Somersworth High School senior and captain Cameron Dubois is expected to play a huge role in the 2023 season.

Senior captains Cam Dubois (lineman) and Jack Welch (tight end, defensive end) will be doing "great things" for Somersworth this season coach Lambert said. Dubois was a candidate for offensive player of the year in the 2023 Seacoast High School sports awards.

The backfield is led by Tayshawn Sheppard, who the coach called a "very talented football player." In Somersworth's 56-7 semifinal win over Raymond last season, Sheppard rushed for three touchdowns on just four carries, and two of them were more than 50 yards. Sheppard has a chance to reach 1,000 rushing yards for the first time in his career this season.

Coach Lambert also mentioned juniors Seth Worrell, Thomas Rees and Blayne Belanger as three more key contributors on the roster, as well as Kelly and senior Kaden Bickford.

Much like Calvin Lambert and Sheppard, Worrell was a standout in the Hilltoppers' thumping of the Rams in the semifinals. Worrell had three interceptions, and returned one of the interceptions 41 yards for a pick-six.

