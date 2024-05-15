Somerset's winning streak snapped against Russell County

May 14—The Briar Jumpers were hoping to continue their three-game winning streak to begin the final week of the regular season, as they welcomed in the Russell County Lakers on Monday. The last game between these two teams in late April was a close Somerset victory and despite the Jumpers leading 2-0 heading into the sixth, they couldn't keep the winning streak alive as the Lakers got their revenge with a 8-4 win over Somerset.

Kole Grundy had the lone RBI in the loss for the Jumpers, with Connor Roberts getting the lone hit with a double, as most of the Jumpers' damage was done on walks. Cayden Cimala and Carson Ryan each added a stolen base. Kole Grundy started on the mound and went five innings, allowing just two hits with three walks and seven strikeouts. Raygan New went two-thirds of an inning and allowed three runs on three hits with two walks and two strikeouts. Colyer White had the loss and pitched the final one and one-third innings, allowing five runs on four hits with two walks and three strikeouts. Russell County was led by three different batters with two RBI's apiece.

Somerset falls to 20-15 and will next travel to Madison Central on Wednesday evening.

