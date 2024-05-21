Somerset's pitching leads to win over Madison Central

May 20—Somerset finished off their regular season schedule on Saturday as they made the trek to Richmond to take on a strong Madison Central team. Hits were at a premium as well, as there were only seven total in the game. At the end, however, an Isaiah Lewis bunt scored the lone run in the game in the seventh as Somerset was victorious 1-0.

Lewis had the lone RBI in the contest, with Blake Abbott, Cayden Cimala, Kole Grundy and Connor Roberts each adding one hit apiece. Lewis also had a stolen base in the course of the game. Raygan New had the start on the mound and went five innings, allowing just two hits with four strikeouts. Luke Poynter earned the win, pitching the final two innings while allowing no hits and throwing two strikeouts.

Somerset finishes the regular season with a record of 21-15 and will begin the 47th District Tournament on Monday, taking on Rockcastle County at Pulaski County High School.