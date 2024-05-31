Somerset's Goldsworthy joins Foxes for T20 Blast

Goldsworthy appeared for England in the 2020 Under-19 World Cup [Getty Images]

Leicestershire have signed all-rounder Lewis Goldsworthy on loan from Somerset for the whole of the T20 Blast.

The 23-year-old has been brought in to strengthen the Foxes squad after spinner Liam Trevaskis was ruled out of the start of the campaign with a back injury.

Goldsworthy has taken 23 wickets in his 25 T20 appearances for Somerset.

He has also scored 257 runs in the competition at a strike rate of 116.81.

The left-arm spinner follows Somerset team-mate Ben Green in joining Leicestershire on loan after his fellow all-rounder made the move on a short-term deal last month to play in the County Championship.

"The chance to come and play for Leicestershire is very exciting. As soon as I got the call, I was straight in the car," Goldsworthy told the the club's official website.

"I feel at home already. I spoke to Ben Green, who only had good things to say about the club and the squad here, so I’m looking forward to getting going with a good group of lads."

The Foxes begin their T20 Blast campaign at home against Yorkshire Vikings on Friday.