Somerset's Dan Campbell notches 4th victory of season at Jennerstown Speedway Complex

JENNERSTOWN, Pa. – Somerset's Dan Campbell picked up his fourth victory of the season in pro stocks during Saturday's races at Jennerstown Speedway Complex.

Starting sixth, Campbell beat Aaron VanFleet, pole-sitter Jeff Giles, Josh Dunmyer and Kyler Burkholder.

Jerome's Johnathan Haburcsak claimed his third victory of the season in four-cylinders. Starting from pole position, Haburcsak topped Travis Shaffer, Noah Hirko, Donald Hillegass and Allen Ohler.

In the 30-lap late models race, Joe Marcua prevailed for the first time this season after starting second. He defeated Barry Awtey, Will Hemminger, Bryan Shipp and Brandan Marhefka.

Boswell's Doug Glessner secured his second victory this year in modifieds. After starting third, he topped Tom Golik, John Fama, Jason Busch and pole-sitter Dustin Blank.

In street stocks, Rick Meehleib notched his second triumph of the season. After beginning fourth, Meehleib edged Richard Meehleib Jr., Brent Bickerstaff, Harold Meyers and pole-sitter Mel Wilt.

Jenners' Carley Awtey picked up her first victory this year in chargers after starting first. She topped Bob Mostoller, Steven Singo, Aaron Luteri and Nick Niemiec.