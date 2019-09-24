Roelof van der Merwe and Jack Leach secure batting point against the odds after Simon Harmer wreaks havoc

Somerset's Roelof van der Merwe launches a counter-attack and put on 59 for the last wicket with Jack Leach - Getty Images Europe

Jack Leach summoned up the spirit of Headingley as Somerset showed their appetite for a title fight on another rain-affected day against Essex at Taunton. Somerset, needing to win to overtake Specsavers County Championship leaders Essex and claim the pennant for the first time, were 144 for nine when Leach came to the wicket after lunch.

The prize of a potentially precious batting point was 56 runs away and a distant prospect for Somerset.

But, 30 days on from those Headingley heroics when Leach made an unbeaten one and held his nerve for Ben Stokes to mastermind a famous Ashes Test victory, the bespectacled tail-ender again provided crucial last-man support. This time Leach made an unbeaten 11 from 36 balls as Roelof Van Der Merwe played the role of Stokes with a hard-hitting 60.

Van Der Merwe made a mockery of his lowly No10 spot as he smashed three fours and four sixes before becoming Aron Nijjar's first victim in red-ball cricket this summer.

The efforts of Van Der Merwe and Leach took Somerset to a first-innings total of 203 on a surface offering assistance to seamers and spinners alike.

Essex had reached 25 without loss before the rain returned to prevent any action after tea.

Sam Cook pins Lewis Gregory leg-before

Heavy overnight rain had delayed play until 12pm and Somerset, resuming on 75 for four, were soon in trouble as a strong breeze blew across the County Ground. George Bartlett turned Simon Harmer, who would later complete his 10th five-wicket championship haul of the summer, to Ravi Bopara at leg-slip in the off-spinner's first over.

Story continues

Lewis Gregory adopted a positive approach the day after being called up for England T20 duty in New Zealand this winter. Gregory struck four boundaries in one Harmer over, but fell for 17 when he offered no shot to Sam Cook and was trapped lbw.

Somerset skipper Tom Abell, as he had done on day one, defended the good ball and punished the bad one and found diligent support in Dominic Bess.

The pair saw Somerset through to lunch, but Abell's 132-ball stay was ended straight after the break when he played back to Harmer and was pinned lbw.

Craig Overton went in identical fashion two balls later and Bess departed for 10 when Cook nipped one back to uproot his middle stump.

That was the signal for Van Der Merwe to go on the attack, sweeping Harmer for six and striking the South African for another maximum with an audacious reverse sweep.

With Leach unflustered at the other end, the Somerset pair delighted a healthy home crowd by claiming a batting point before Van Der Merwe was castled by Nijjar.

Harmer finished with five for 105 from his 27 overs, while the economical Cook returned the remarkable figures of 19-9-26-4.

Essex were fortunate to escape injury with the bat as Gregory and Overton produced fine new-ball spells to beat opening pair Nick Browne and Sir Alastair Cook several times.

The floodlights were switched on as the skies darkened and Somerset turned to their England spinners, Bess and Leach, who bowled an over each before the rain returned and play was abandoned for the day at 4.50pm. Press Association

4:54PM

Play abandoned for the day

And stumps drawn. Essex trail Somerset by 178 runs with all 10 first-innings wickets remaining.

4:39PM

Rain update

Thanks, Jake. I'm afraid the prospects of any further play are vanishingly slender. It's absolutely siling it down in Zummerzet.

3:55PM

The rain has started

The covers are now fully across the square at Taunton as the rain starts to fall. The sky looks very grey and ominous for the evening session.

3:45PM

TEA: 25/0

Essex will be pleased with the opening 11 overs of their innings. The real test is still to come with Leach and Bess set to continue on this turning pitch after tea. The covers are put on as tea is taken - it is just precautionary but there is a little bit of drizzle in the air.

3:43PM

OVER 11: ESS 25/0 (Browne 16* Cook 5*)

Somerset run around to make sure they get another over in. Dom Bess into the attack. He starts around the wicket to Browne. He'll fancy the two left-handers on this pitch. Good start as one stays low and nearly clips off stump. Browne works the ball through mid-wicket for one. One ball until tea. It finds Cook's inside edge but rolls away safely along the floor.

3:40PM

OVER 10: ESS 24/0 (Browne 15* Cook 5*)

Here we go. Spin enters the innings. Jack Leach given the nod. He starts around the wicket to Browne. Some turn from Leach as ball pops up to short leg off the thigh pad. The next ball turns down the leg side past the keep for two byes. Leach over pitches and Browne pushes a single through mid on. Essex are slowing the game down with tea approaching.

3:35PM

OVER 9: ESS 21/0 (Browne 14* Cook 5*)

Gregory continues round the wicket to Cook. Tom Abell must be thinking about bringing on spin soon on this Taunton pitch. Another play and miss. A yorker from Gregory flies to Van der Merwe in the slips - bump ball. Cook then pushes a single through the covers.

3:31PM

OVER 8: ESS 20/0 (Browne 14* Cook 4*)

Overton starts the over very full drawing Cook forwards. Cook squirts the last ball of the other past gully for one. Good from Overton.

3:27PM

OVER 7: ESS 18/0 (Browne 14* Cook 2*)

One keeps low from Gregory but it is called a no-ball. Browne then nails the ball through extra cover for four. Fantastic shot as Browne gets his hands through the ball fully. Another superb shot from Browne - this time straight back past the bowler. Two boundaries in the over. Gregory changes the angle to no avail.

3:23PM

OVER 6: ESS 8/0 (Browne 6* Cook 2*)

Overton now causing Cook problems. He strikes Cook on the pads but too high once again. The batsman are struggling to read the bounce of this pitch. Cook clips the ball down to fine leg for a single. Browne drives off the back foot for a single.

3:19PM

OVER 5: ESS 6/0 (Browne 5* Cook 1*)

Another play and miss by Cook against Gregory. Some extra bounce from Gregory as he hits the splice. The ball goes in the air but away from the slip cordon. Cook off the mark. It is Browne's turn to play and miss. Great start from Gregory who is looking very dangerous.

3:16PM

OVER 4: ESS 5/0 (Browne 5* Cook 0*)

Overton continues to be a little short with his lengths. A half appeal for LBW from Overton but the ball was going well over the stumps. Much better from Overton as he gets the ball full and it swings away from the left-handed Browne. Good end to the over from Overton. Maiden.

3:12PM

OVER 3: ESS 5/0 (Browne 5* Cook 0*)

Cook faces his first ball of the innings - a yorker from Gregory which is kept out comfortably. Cook clips the ball of his pads but it finds the fielder. Gregory makes Cook play and miss as another ball nips away from the left-hander from round the wicket. And another one. Very good from Gregory.

3:09PM

OVER 2: ESS 5/0 (Browne 5* Cook 0*)

Craig Overton opens the bowling from the other end. He starts a little short and Browne punishes him with a cut shot for four. Overton extracts some bounce and carry from the pitch as one flies through to Steve Davies. The bounce is a little inconsistent. Browne ends the over with a play and miss.

3:06PM

OVER 1: ESS 1/0 (Browne 1* Cook 0*)

Gregory has started round the wicket to the left-hander with a very full length at just a touch over 80mph. One flies past the edge as it holds on the pitch and nips away. A full toss is hit to the fielder - it is only half stopped and they scamper a single. A direct hit generates a half appeal but Browne is well in.

3:02PM

Essex Innings begins:

Nick Browne will take strike against Lewis Gregory.

3:01PM

Roelof van der Merwe's dismissal

3:00PM

Change of Innings

Nick Browne and Alastair Cook will open the batting for Essex. Somerset will have their tails up after that last wicket stand from Van der Merwe and Leach.

2:54PM

Wicket!

Nijar b Van der Merwe 60 Van der Merwe attempts a reverse sweep but the ball beats him and hits off stump. Great innings takes Somerset to a decent score of 203 on a turning pitch. Leach is not out again this summer. FOW 203 all out

2:52PM

OVER 61: SOM 203/9 (Van der Merwe 60* Leach 11*)

A full toss from Nijar is put away for a quick ran two. Van der Merwe sends back Leach again. He wants the strike.

2:50PM

OVER 60: SOM 201/9 (Van der Merwe 58* Leach 11*)

Another six from Van der Merwe brings up Somerset's 200. He launches Harmer over mid-wicket. What a knock this has been. New ball required. The South African works a quicker ball from Harmer round the corner for a single. Leach survives two balls at the end of the over.

2:47PM

OVER 59: SOM 194/9 (Van der Merwe 51* Leach 11*)

Van der Merwe nails a six over mid-wicket which brings up his 50 from just 42 balls. He then slaps the next ball through the offside for one. Leach advances down the wicket and tries to launch the ball over mid-wicket. He misses the ball. Leach should stick to his strengths with Van der Merwe going at the other end. Leach sees out the over.

2:42PM

OVER 58: SOM 187/9 (Van der Merwe 44* Leach 11*)

Harmer continues. A single is turned down again before one is taken. Partnership now worth 43. Leach is lunging forward to the turning ball. Harmer is varying his pace nicely. The ball bounces up and glances Leach's gloves but falls safe.

2:38PM

OVER 57: SOM 186/9 (Van der Merwe 43* Leach 11*)

Aaron Nijar comes into the attack. The left arm spinner starts nicely. Van der Merwe turns down a single off the second ball of the over. He then takes a single off the next ball. Leach defends solidly. The story of his summer...

2:35PM

OVER 57: SOM 185/9 (Van der Merwe 42* Leach 11*)

Runs continue to flow. Van der Merwe plays through the leg side before an edge runs away for another two runs. Van der Merwe sweeps again, this time for a single out to the man on the boundary.

2:32PM

OVER 56: SOM 180/9 (Van der Merwe 37* Leach 11*)

Van der Merwe gets another single of Porter. Leach looks fairly comfortable out there. Porter hits him on the pads again but not real appeal. This partnership is building nicely.

2:28PM

OVER 55: SOM 179/9 (Van der Merwe 36* Leach 11*)

Van der Merwe is going after Harmer. He gets one away for four that spins past Sam Cook in the field. He follows up the boundary with a single.

2:26PM

OVER 54: SOM 163/9 (Van der Merwe 29* Leach 11*)

Van der Merwe takes a single off the first ball of the over. Porter bangs in a bouncer but it is called a no-ball. Leach clips the ball through mid-wicket for two. The shot of a man in-form. The next ball is a good LBW shout but it's turned down. That looked very close.

Yes, that was out.

Jack Leach was given not out Credit: Sky Sports

2:19PM

OVER 53: SOM 167/9 (Van der Merwe 28* Leach 9*)

Van der Merwe stands and delivers when Harmer, back round the wicket, angles a fuller one across him. The batsman smacks a drive in the air past the bowler for four. Essex go back on the defensive and allow him a single to point. I'm going to hand over to Jake Goodwill, now.

2:17PM

OVER 52: SOM 160/9 (Van der Merwe 21* Leach 9*)

Leach is continuing his dogged and enterprising form with the bat, defending ruggedly and taking the singles on offer. Van der Merwe almost chips a catch to cover but it falls short of the diving Bopara.

2:12PM

OVER 51: SOM 157/9 (Van der Merwe 19* Leach 8*)

Weston-super-mare's John Cleese is watching from the pavilion. And applauds when Van der Merwe reverse sweeps Harmer again for four. The right-hander then steals a single (with the field spread by Ten Doeschate) with a tip and run. A slip and a gully for Leach and a short forward square. Leach blocks both.

2:08PM

OVER 50: SOM 152/9 (Van der Merwe 14* Leach 8*)

Enter Jack Leach. Cook comes round the wicket and posts three slips and a gully. Leach opens the face twice in succession and glides a pair of fours through third man.

2:06PM

Wicket!

Bess b Cook 10 A peach of an inswinger that beat his late attempts to jab down on it as the wobble-seamer veered in. Furniture tuned into matchsticks. FOW 144/9

2:04PM

OVER 49: SOM 144/8 (Bess 10* Van der Merwe 14*)

Astonishing stroke from Van der Merwe after being skewered by Harmer's accuracy and turn, reverse slog-sweeping him for six. Backward point leaps with one arm extended but it sails over him for a Dorothy Dix.

2:02PM

OVER 48: SOM 138/8 (Bess 10* Van der Merwe 8*)

Van der Merwe does a good impression of a Debbie McGee when sawn in half by Paul Daniels. Cook's delivery angles in and keeps coming as it whizzes past his vulnerable parts. He gets off strike with a flick off his pads.

1:55PM

OVER 47: SOM 137/8 (Bess 10* Van der Merwe 7*)

Harmer comes back round the wicket to Van der Merwe who slog sweeps him for six off the first ball then scoops the next ball over his shoulder for a single. Harmer comes back over, whence he bagged Abell and Overton. Bess sees it out.

1:53PM

OVER 46: SOM 130/8 (Bess 10* Van der Merwe 0*)

Maiden from Cook as Essex thwart Bessex.

1:52PM

OVER 45: SOM 130/8 (Bess 10* Van der Merwe 0*)

No DRS, of course, but Sky has brought ball-tracker with it. And it shows Overton's leg-before was a bit high. Nonetheless, another fine 5WI for Simon Harmer. Four byes from one that leapt over the stumps and beat Wheater's dive to his left are the only additions to Somerset's score.

Credit: Sky Sports

1:47PM

Wicket!!

Overton lbw b Harmer 0A dart, flatter and quicker and again trapped on the back foot. Again it ragged square and hit him on the knee. Looked a bit legside and high to me. FOW 126/8

1:45PM

Wicket!

Abel lbw b Harmer 45 Tossed up and trapped on the knee roll, playing on the back foot, as it spun in and kept a little low. FOW 126/7

1:44PM

OVER 44: SOM 126/6 (Abell 45* Bess 10*)

Sam Cook resumes after lunch to Dom Bess. The rain has stopped. Windcheater weather in the crowd. The ball is keeping low but Bess digs a couple out to keep his wicket intact.

1:03PM

LUNCH: SOM 126/6

Somerset have put on 51 for the loss of two wickets in the first hour of day two after rain wiped out the opening half of the morning session. George Bartlett was undone by the savage turn of Simon Harmer, Lewis Gregory fell when diddled by Sam Cook's nip-backer after a skittish innings. But Tom Abell is batting superbly and stands five short of 50, an innings which would have accrued twice as many on a less devilish pitch. The forecast for this afternoon is patchy but there should be pockets of play.

1:00PM

OVER 43: SOM 126/6 (Abell 45* Bess 10*)

Inside edge on to the pad from Abell falls short of bat-pad who scoops it on the half volley. Abell uses his feet to harpoon four through cover then lets one that rags miles take him on the thigh pad to run three leg-byes.

There is both bright sunshine and a rain shower as the players depart for lunch.

12:57PM

OVER 42: SOM 118/6 (Abell 41* Bess 9*)

Abell pinches the strike with a square drive off the final ball after blocking and leaving. Abell is playing judiciously and with bags of skill.

12:54PM

OVER 41: SOM 117/6 (Abell 40* Bess 9*)

Another big spinning over from Harmer. he must have fingers the size of bananas. Abell drills a drive past the bowler for one after cautiously prodding or blocking three. Bess demonstrates orthodox forward and backward defensives to see out the over. The sun's out.

12:50PM

OVER 40: SOM 116/6 (Abell 39* Bess 9*)

First change of the morning - Jamie Porter comes on for Sam Cook. Bess and Abell work singles off their pads. Tight over those two milking opportunities notwithstanding.

12:47PM

OVER 39: SOM 114/6 (Abell 38* Bess 8*)

Simon Harmer has a leg slip and forward short square but it's Alastair Cook at first slip who is the key man from round the wicket. He's had a couple of quarter chances but could not get there. Bess nurdles one round the corner off middle stump.

Credit: Sky Sports

12:42PM

OVER 38: SOM 113/6 (Abell 38* Bess 7*)

Very good from Tom Abell who impressively waits for the bad ball, defending four solidly, then rinses an off-drive off Sam Cook for four when he marginally overpitches. The ball seems to hit a puddle over the rope and they take a moment to rub it dry.

12:38PM

OVER 37: SOM 109/6 (Abell 34* Bess 7*)

More extravagant turn for Harmer. Bess tickles it round the corner for four, then uses his feet to block. Harmer comes round the wicket, giving the batsman little respite between balls and fizzing them down. He gets one to skid on and take Abell's edge which flies past Cook at slip and shoots down to third man for four. A productive over ends when Abell drills a single through cover.

Sam Cook, 'Little Chef', takes the wicket of Somerset's Lewis Gregory

12:33PM

OVER 36: SOM 99/6 (Abell 29* Bess 2*)

Cook, a 'nabob of dob', is bowling beautifully with nibble and menace. Bess plays and misses at one that sears away from his defensive but finds the middle and outside half of his bat, palying with soft hands, top steer one through gully for a single. There are spots of rain on the camera.

12:31PM

OVER 35: SOM 98/6 (Abell 29* Bess 1*)

A single apiece for Abell and Bess off Harmer, both working with the turn into the onside.

12:28PM

OVER 34: SOM 96/6 (Abell 28* Bess 0*)

Some comedy when Gregory is diddled. He bellows his exasperation at being gulled by Sam Cook. Enter Bess, who made 57 and 49 in his two Tests last year, and he leaves a couple and solidly blocks the straighter one.

12:20PM

Wicket!

Gregory lbw b S Cook 17 Oh dear. A decidedly Gattingesque padding up expecting the outswinger. He comes down the pitch, adjusts too late and is pinned by the inswinger not playing a stroke. FOW 96/6

12:20PM

OVER 33: SOM 96/5 (Abell 28* Gregory 17*)

Huge appeal from Harmer when he strikes Gregory high on the back leg with one that turned square. Too high. The batsman is bamboozled by the arm ball, nicks off and Alastair Cook drops a low chance to his right at slip. The leg trap is kept on its toes with a couple of chunky inside edges, the first falls short of Bopara, the next bisects the two for a single.

12:16PM

OVER 32: SOM 95/5 (Abell 28* Gregory 16*)

Abell is batting 50cm outside his crease, Cook bowls the first bad ball of his spell, tailing into the right-hander's legs. Abell whips him round the corner for four. Cook recovers his previous poise and accuracy to rack up five more dot balls in this miserly and threatening spell.

12:13PM

OVER 31: SOM 91/5 (Abell 24* Gregory 16*)

Gregory wants to take an aggressive approach and used his feet at the end of the previous over. Harner sees his coming, drags one down and the all-rounder pulls it square for four. The next ball spits up and is taken by the keeper at hip height. Gregory decides he may as well be hung for a sheep as a lamb, uses his feet and gets a thick inside edge past the keeper's left hand for four. He nicks the next one too, a little feather that beats Alastair Cook at first slip and Adam Wheater, before scuttling away for four then creams a cover drive for his fourth boundary of the over. Jam and cream from Gregory.

12:09PM

OVER 30: SOM 75/5 (Abell 24* Gregory 0**)

Sam Cook barely ever breaches 80mph but he is a handful with his accuracy, particularly on this late September dog of a pitch. A result pitch for Somerset, but a minefield all the same. The sun is breaking through but it's very dark over the Quantocks. Abell defends the first four with an angled bat and leaves the last two in Cook's sixth maiden. He has figures of 10-6-5-2.

12:06PM

OVER 29: SOM 75/5 (Abell 24* Gregory 0**)

Vociferous appeal from Essex when Harmer rags one back into Bartlett, it strikes him on the pad and booms up to short leg. A wicket feels imminent. And lo! It comes to pass.

12:03PM

Wicket!!

Bartlett c Bopara b Harmer 5Harmer is too good. His drift is perfect, the ball is turning and the right-hander tried to defend it in the orthodox manner, leaning forward and closing the gate but the turn is suffucuent to take an inside edge on to the pad and spoon tamely to leg slip. FOW 75/5

12:01PM

OVER 28: SOM 75/4 (Abell 24* Bartlett 5*)

Sam Cook finishes his over, one to come, with a ripper that leaves Abell as he props forward. Juice in this pitch.

12:00PM

Out come the players

James Hildreth said that he thought 200 would be a decent score for Somerset. A hundred and twenty-five to get, then.

11:41AM

Still need a 40-minute lunch break, of course

11:14AM

Play to start at noon

Unless it rains again, of course.

11:09AM

The inspection is underway at Taunton

10:15AM

Start delayed

As you might expect, looking out your window. There will be a pitch inspection at 11am.

The rain does appear to have stopped at Taunton, though, so fingers crossed.

10:15AM

County Championship final round: day one wrap

Sam Cook and Simon Harmer struck double blows for Essex before rain washed out play with only 27.5 overs bowled on the opening day of the Specsavers County Championship title decider against Somerset at Taunton.

The home side, needing to win to overtake their opponents and claim the title for the first time, progressed to 75 for four after winning the toss on a worn pitch, James Hildreth making 32 and skipper Tom Abell 24 not out.

Seamer Cook had figures of two for five from 8.5 overs, reward for two probing spells from the Somerset Pavilion End, while off-spinner Harmer bowled 10 overs from the River End, turning the ball from the start and taking two for 24.

Hampshire's chances of finishing third improved greatly after dominating against Kent.

When bad light stopped play at 5pm, Hampshire had reached 80 for three after 21 overs, having already dismissed the hosts for 147 runs.

Left-armer Keith Barker led the way for Hampshire with five for 48. while Kyle Abbot, fresh from his 17-wicket haul last week, claimed three for 49.

Tom Kohler-Cadmore celebrated his 100th first-class innings with his ninth century as Yorkshire took control against Warwickshire at Edgbaston.

Simon Harmer and Nick Browne appeal on day one in Taunton

In two sessions before rain wiped out play after tea, Kohler-Cadmore struck an unbeaten 165 out of his side's excellent foundation of 261 for two.

He added 184 for the second wicket with debutant Tom Loten, who showed an excellent temperament in making 58 from 155 balls.

Scott Borthwick's second hundred of the season took Surrey to 246 for two against Nottinghamshire on a weather-shortened day at the Kia Oval.

Borthwick was unbeaten on 109 and Ollie Pope hit 78 not out, the pair having put on an unbroken third-wicket partnership of 176 when play was abandoned at 4.45pm because of rain, after the players had twice earlier left the field for bad light.

Northamptonshire's prospects of playing in Division One next season were greatly enhanced following a productive first day against promotion rivals Gloucestershire at Bristol.

Steady afternoon rain caused 66.4 overs to be lost, yet there was still time for second-placed Northamptonshire to reduce their hosts to 80 for six and seize control of the match.

A draw in all likelihood will see both teams promoted at the expense of Glamorgan.

BJ Watling scored an unbeaten 83 on his home debut to guide Durham to a total of 197 for six against Glamorgan.

Watling was composed throughout the day as he made his half-century in 90 deliveries, with Alex Lees offering support with 45.

Michael Hogan claimed four for 31 before bad light brought play to a close.

Seamer Richard Gleeson picked up season's best figures of six for 43 as Lancashire bowled Leicestershire out for just 155.

There were also two wickets for leg-spinner Matt Parkinson, including that of his twin brother Callum, before Lancashire closed on two for one.

Half-centuries by Stiaan Van Zyl and Delray Rawlins helped Sussex recover to 150 for five on a rain-shortened first day against Worcestershire.

Sam Robson and Dawid Malan also hit half-centuries as Middlesex built a solid platform of 176 for three on a truncated first day against Derbyshire at Lord's.

Robson batted fluently for his knock of 93 from 163 balls, sharing a 90-run third-wicket partnership with Malan, who remained undefeated on 51 when bad weather brought proceedings to a premature close.

Press Association