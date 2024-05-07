Somerset topples North Laurel, falls to South Laurel

May 6—The Somerset Briar Jumpers traveled to London on Saturday to take on North Laurel and South Laurel and were able to split the pair of games between them, falling to the Cardinals in their first game before defeating the Jaguars in the latter.

In their game against South Laurel, things were tied up until the bottom of the sixth inning when the Cardinals scored two runs, giving Somerset a 4-2 loss. Blake Abbott and Kole Grundy each had one RBI in the contest, with Cayden Cimala, Griffin Loy, Carson Ryan and Raygan New also adding hits. Isaiah Lewis had the loss on the mound, going six innings and allowing four runs on six hits with one walk and two strikeouts. South Laurel was led by sophomore Waylon Hensley with two RBI's.

The Jumpers were able to bounce back in their second game, as they toppled the hosting Jaguars 7-2. Loy hit a grand slam in the bounce back victory, good enough for four RBI's, with Grundy and Ryan also adding one RBI apiece. Caynon Sizemore, Cimala, Connor Roberts and New also added hits. New had the win on the mound, going four innings while allowing one run on four hits with three walks and four strikeouts. Luke Poynter earned the save, pitching the final three innings while allowing one run on one hit with two walks and three strikeouts. North Laurel had their lone RBI hit by freshman Dylan Hurley.

Somerset sits at 18-14 and will next play host to the Wayne County Cardinals on Tuesday at 6 p.m.