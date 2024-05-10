Somerset takes out Wayne County to celebrate senior night

May 9—Somerset, welcoming in the Wayne County Cardinals on Tuesday, were also celebrating their great class of seniors, honoring Blake Abbott, Kyle Bell, Cayden Cimala, Jamison Coomer, Jesse Hampton, Carson Ryan and Colyer White before the game got underway. Once the game started, it was all Briar Jumpers, as Cimala held the Cards to just two hits in a 4-1 victory that redeemed an earlier loss to Wayne.

Ryan led the way with two RBI's in the victory, with Cimala and Coomer adding one RBI apiece. Isaiah Lewis also added a hit for the Jumpers. Cimala and Ryan each had a stolen base during the contest. Cimala pitched a complete game, allowing just one run on two hits with one walk and two strikeouts. Wayne County was led by senior Gyson Rains with their lone RBI.

Somerset improves to 19-14 and will be back on the diamond on Friday to take on crosstown rival Southwestern at 6 p.m.

Jacob Pratt is the Sports Editor of the Commonwealth Journal and can be reached at jpratt@somerset-kentucky.com.