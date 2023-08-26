Somerset takes major strides despite setback to Chestnut Ridge

SOMERSET — The final score might look similar to last year’s, but to anyone who watched Chestnut Ridge’s 42-14 victory over Somerset on Friday night, it was easy to see improvement from the Golden Eagles.

A year ago, Chestnut Ridge beat Somerset 30-7 in a game that was called after a half due to lightning. This time, coach Jeff Urban’s Golden Eagles only trailed 7-0 at the break.

“That’s a very good football team, and we had them almost even up at halftime,” Urban said. “Proud of our kids’ effort, proud of the fight, proud of the hard work. We need to build on this. We made some mistakes that we have to fix.”

Chestnut Ridge (1-0) got a big boost from Carter Wharton, who took the opening kickoff of the second half 88 yards for a touchdown. Senior quarterback Nate Whysong, a three-year starter, threw for 121 yards and a touchdown, and Jeb Emerick ran for 130 yards and three scores.

Still, Lions coach Max Shoemaker was impressed with the Golden Eagles (0-1).

“Give Somerset credit,” Shoemaker said. “They’re much improved, and Coach Urban has done a nice job with their physicality and play along the line of scrimmage. They have some decent skill kids, too, that matched up with us.”

Somerset forced two turnovers in the first half – an interception by Trevor McNabb and a fumble recovery by Carson Sanner – but couldn’t turn them into points.

Emerick scored the only touchdown of the first half on a 10-yard run, and Whysong’s 10-yard score on Chestnut Ridge’s first possession after Warton’s kickoff return extended the Lions’ lead to 21-0. Somerset fumbled the ensuing kickoff, and Whysong hit JaRod Wolfhope with a 27-yard touchdown pass for another quick strike, but Somerset didn’t fold.

Quarterback Lane Lambert found Cole Parry for a 56-yard touchdown pass.

“That’s a junior to a sophomore,” Urban said. “There’s a lot of football in those boys’ future. A lot of good football.”

Emerick added a 15-yard touchdown, but Somerset responded with Carter Dunmyer’s 81-yard kickoff return for a score.

Emerick’s third touchdown – a 3-yarder ‒ ended the scoring but didn’t break Somerset’s spirit.

“When they learn how to win, our program’s going to be one of the better ones in the Laurel Highlands, because we have just as good of athletes here, but we have to learn how to win again,” Urban said.

This article originally appeared on The Daily American: Chestnut Ridge uses second-half scoring onslaught to defeat Somerset