Somerset suffers road setback against McCreary Central

Feb. 1—Attempting to bounce back from a rivalry loss to Pulaski last week, the Somerset Briar Jumpers were back in action on the road on Tuesday, as they made the trip down to McCreary Central to take on the Raiders. It was a close battle, but ultimately the home team came out on top, as Somerset suffered a second-straight loss courtesy of McCreary Central 58-55.

The Jumpers were led by Ben Godby, who had a game-high 23 points in the loss, with Aedyn Absher joining him in double figures with 10. Indred Whitaker had nine points, with Josh Lewis and Kole Grundy adding eight and five respectively.

Somerset falls to 14-6 for the loss and will be on the road again on Friday as they make the short trip to the Wig Wam to take on the Southwestern Warriors. Game time for that one is set for 7:30 p.m.