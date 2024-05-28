Somerset sign son of former England captain Vaughan

Archie Vaughan will hope to follow in his father Michael's footsteps [Getty Images]

Archie Vaughan, the son of former England captain Michael Vaughan, has signed professional terms with Somerset.

The 18-year-old has been part of the academy set-up at Taunton since 2020 and plays as a top-order batter and off-spinner.

His deal will start on 1 November and will run until the end of 2026.

“It's something that I've worked extremely hard for and it's something that I've strived for since I was a kid, so to get the opportunity for a club where I've really enjoyed myself over the last few years is an honour," Archie told the club website.

"I will be looking to gain as much experience as I can and learn as much as I can from the more experienced players in the dressing room."

The teenager has yet to make a first-team appearance for Somerset but will hope to follow in the footsteps of his father who played 82 Tests and 86 one-day internationals.

Michael played his entire county career for Yorkshire and captained England from 2003 to 2008, leading them to a historic Ashes win in 2005.

"Archie is a young man with a bright future ahead of him," Somerset director of cricket Andy Hurry said.

“Since joining the academy he has demonstrated a genuine and strong desire to work incredibly hard and improve every facet of his game.

"This hard work alongside his impressive on-field performances have led to second XI opportunities, in which he has flourished."