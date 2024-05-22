Somerset sign Australia bowler Meredith

Riley Meredith has never played county cricket in England before [Getty Images]

Somerset have signed Australia fast bowler Riley Meredith.

The 27-year-old has played five Twenty20 internationals for his country, taking eight wickets at an average of 23.50, and has also played in one One-Day international.

He will be available for Somerset until at least the quarter-final stage of the T20 Blast as they defend the title they won last season.

Meredith will also be able to play in the group stages of the One-Day Cup and what Somerset describe as a "managed number of County Championship matches".

The Tasmania paceman has taken 114 wickets in 91 T20 games at an average of 25.42 and also played for Mumbai Indians and Punjab Kings in the Indian Premier League, as well as Hobart Hurricanes in Australia's Big Bash.

“We are extremely pleased to have been able to sign a cricketer of Riley’s ability and experience," Somerset director of cricket Andy Hurry told the club website.

"He bowls with real pace and skill and will add further experience and a different dimension to our bowling attack.

“He is driven to achieve further international and high-profile global franchise recognition, and we look forward to him playing a key role for us this summer.”