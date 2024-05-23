Somerset has several high finishers at regional track meet

May 23—The Somerset Briar Jumpers track and field team traveled to Williamsburg on Tuesday to take part in the Class 1A Region 6 track meet, with several runners coming home with high finishes and qualifying for the state meet. Both the boys and girls team finished in third place at the event.

In the boys' 100m dash, junior Tyson Absher finished third with a time of 11.70, with senior Cameron Mccaskill finishing fifth with a time of 11.92.

In the boys' 400m dash, sophomore Eli Eastham placed second with a time of 53.79.

In the boys' 800m, freshman Kevin Meija finished sixth with a time of 2:18.51.

In the boys' 1600m, junior John Lackey finished 13th with a time of 5:58.97.

Lackey also placed in the boys' 3200m, finishing eighth in a time of 12:29.39.

In the boys' 4x100m relay, Somerset's team of Mccaskill, Absher, Kris Hughes and Jackson Burgess finished third with a time of 45.95.

In the boys' 4x200m relay, Somerset's team of Mccaskill, Absher, Hughes and Jamal Tilley placed third again with a time of 1:37.20.

In the boys' 4x400m relay, Somerset's team of Meija, Eastham, Jackson Burgess and Bryson Stone finished third with a time of 3:50.03.

Somerset's team of Stone, Meija, Lackey and Eastham finished fifth in the boys' 4x800m relay with a time of 9:24.82.

In the boys' high jump, Stone finished fourth with a height of 5-06.

In the boys' long jump, Jackson Burgess placed second with a distance of 19-0, with Absher finishing fifth.

Jackson Burgess won the boys' triple jump with a distance of 40-03, with freshman Corban Cimala placing sixth.

In the boys' pole vault, freshman Jonas Blakeman finished second with a height of 9-06.

In the boys' discus, Mccaskill placed 10th with a distance of 100-0, with junior Zach Koger finishing 15th.

Koger also finished 15th in the boys' shot put with a distance of 30-11.50.

In the girls' 100m dash, sophomore Emma Midden finished third with a time of 13.00, with junior Hannaha Boyer placing seventh with a time of 13.74.

Boyer finished fifth in the girls' 200m dash with a time of 28.63.

In the girls' 4x100m relay, Somerset's team of Boyer, Midden, Jaycee Cothron and Grace Burgess finished second with a time of 52.13.

In the girls' 4x400m relay, Somerset's team of Boyer, Cothron, Hope Hoffman and Adyson Wharf finished fourth with a time of 4:57.32.

In the girls' high jump, Grace Burgess took home first place with a height of 4-08.

In the girls' long jump, Midden finished second with a distance of 16-03.50, with Grace Burgess placing third.

Grace Burgess also won the girls' triple jump with a distance of 34-04.75.

All state qualifiers will compete at the KHSAA State Championship meet at UK.

Jacob Pratt is the Sports Editor of the Commonwealth Journal and can be reached at jpratt@somerset-kentucky.com.