Somerset hosts summer basketball games

Jun. 7—The Somerset Briar Jumpers, after finishing runners-up in the 12th Region Tournament, will be beginning a new era this upcoming season after the graduation of a stellar senior class featuring sharpshooter Indred Whitaker and do-it-all player Ben Godby, with both set to be playing college basketball as well. Fans got an early look at the next version of the Jumpers this week, minus a few players still transitioning from baseball, as Somerset hosted Jackson County, Leslie County, Wayne County and Barren County on Monday and Tuesday for some summer ball action.

Although the results were rather hit or miss, with the Jumpers winning a few games and losing a few as well, including a sudden death loss to Barren County, Somerset has quite a few talented young players on their roster ready to step up and fill the void left by Whitaker and Godby. Aedyn Absher, Jakob Bartley, Josh Lewis and Phoenix Guffey are just a few of the players that will look to bring Somerset back to the regional final under third-year head coach Ryan Young.

Somerset will play again locally on June 17, as they will host Clinton County, Middlesboro, Metcalfe County, Green County and Madison Southern at Rocky Hollow Center.