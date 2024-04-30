Somerset goes 1-2 at Harrison Memorial

Apr. 29—The Somerset Briar Jumpers traveled to Harrison County over the weekend to take part in the Harrison Memorial Hospital Invitational. Although they dropped their first two games at the Invitational, the Jumpers were able to rebound with a victory in their last game to snap a four-game skid.

The Jumpers took on defending state champions Whitley County on Friday. After trailing 6-3 through five innings, a rally in the seventh fell just short as Somerset was defeated 6-5. Blake Abbott led the way with three RBI's and two home run blasts. Kole Grundy and Griffin Loy each had one RBI apiece. Cayden Cimala added two stolen bases, while Connor Roberts added one. Roberts had the start and pitched all seven innings, earning the loss while allowing six runs on eight hits with one walk and three strikeouts. Whitley County was led by senior Hunter Wilson with three RBI's and a home run.

In their first game on Saturday, a pitching duel against Anderson County, a three-run fourth inning ended up being all that Anderson needed to down the Jumpers 3-1. Grundy had the lone RBI for Somerset, with Carson Ryan, Abbott, Roberts and Cimala also adding hits. Roberts and Connor Vanderploeg each had a stolen base. Isaiah Lewis had the loss on the mound, going all seven innings and allowing three runs on three hits with two walks. Anderson County was led by sophomore Cooper Welch with two RBI's and a home run.

They finally ended their losing streak in game two on Saturday, as the Jumpers overcame an early deficit and eventually routed Newport Central Catholic 11-4. Abbott, Grundy, Loy and Ryan each had two RBI's for Somerset, with Caynon Sizemore, Vanderploeg and Brody Dalton each earning one RBI. Abbott and Grundy each added a home run in the win. Cimala stole two bases as well, with Ryan stealing one. Raygan New earned the win on the mound, going five innings while allowing four runs on nine hits with two walks and five strikeouts. Colyer White closed out the game in the final two innings, allowing no runs on three hits with one strikeout.

Somerset now sits at 15-12 and will be back in action on Monday, traveling to Southwestern to take on the Warriors, before traveling to Russell County on Tuesday.

Jacob Pratt is the Sports Editor of the Commonwealth Journal and can be reached at jpratt@somerset-kentucky.com.