Somerset falls in heartbreaker to Garrard County

May 30—MONTICELLO — The Somerset Briar Jumpers, fresh off a 47th District title, began their regional tournament journey on Wednesday, taking on Garrard County and 12th Region Player of the Year Merrick Graham. Despite the Golden Lions coming in as a runner-up, they had been one of the strongest teams in the region all year. It turns out the Lions are just as strong as a district champion though, as the Jumpers allowed three runs in the first that ended up being the margin of victory for their opponents, with Garrard ending the Jumpers' season with an 8-5 win.

Carson Ryan had two RBI's in the loss for the Briar Jumpers, with Kole Grundy, Isaiah Lewis and Raygan New each chipping in one apiece. Griffin Loy, Blake Abbott and Caynon Sizemore each added hits in the game. Grundy had the loss on the mound, going four and one-third innings while allowing six runs on eight hits with two walks and seven strikeouts. Cayden Cimala pitched the final two and two-thirds innings, allowing just two runs on three hits with one strikeout. Garrard County was led by senior Hayden Elleman and junior Caleb Meade with two RBI's apiece.

Somerset's season comes to a close with a district title and a record of 23-16. Best of luck to a stellar senior class in Blake Abbott, Kyle Bell, Cayden Cimala, Jamison Coomer, Jesse Hampton, Carson Ryan and Colyer White on all of their future endeavors.

Jacob Pratt is the Sports Editor of the Commonwealth Journal and can be reached at jpratt@somerset-kentucky.com.