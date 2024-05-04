Somerset falls to Corbin despite early lead

May 3—Somerset welcomed in the top team in the 13th Region in the Corbin Redhounds on Thursday night and had an early 1-0 lead over their opponents, giving the Jumpers hope that their current three-game win streak would continue. However, Somerset struggled to score for the remainder of the game as they eventually fell to Corbin 4-1, with the Redhounds doing most of their damage in a three-run third inning.

Caynon Sizemore had the lone RBI for the Jumpers, with Blake Abbott and Griffin Loy also adding a hit apiece. Bryson Stevens had two stolen bases in the game. Loy had the loss on the mound, going five innings and allowing four runs on three hits with four walks and four strikeouts. Connor Roberts pitched the final two innings, allowing no hits with three strikeouts. Corbin was led by senior Walker Landrum with four RBI's and a home run.

Somerset falls to 17-13 and will be back in action on Saturday as they will take on both South Laurel and North Laurel at 9 a.m. and 11:30 a.m. respectively.

