Somerset drops pair of games

Apr. 15—Somerset, winners of six of their last seven, saw their recent winning ways come to a screeching halt over a pair of games on Friday and Saturday, as two pitching duels went against the Jumpers.

The Jumpers were on the road on Friday, taking on a Greenwood Gators team that had won 14 of their first 17 contests on the season. They fell behind 3-0 after the first inning and just couldn't recover in a 3-1 loss, although they did manage to hold the Gators scoreless after the first. Isaiah Lewis had the lone RBI for the Jumpers, with Blake Abbott and Griffin Loy each having two hits and Connor Vanderploeg having one. Luke Poynter had the loss on the mound, going two innings and allowing three runs on five hits with no walks and one strikeout. Lewis pitched well in relief, going four innings and allowing just one hit and no runs along with five strikeouts.

At home against Sayre on Saturday afternoon, neither team could manage much in the way of hits with just two per team, although it was the Spartans that came out on top 2-0 after scoring both of their runs in the second inning. Somerset's lone hits came from Cayden Cimala and Vanderploeg, with Cimala smacking across a double. Kole Grundy started the game and allowed just two runs on two hits with four walks and eight strikeouts in four and two-third innings pitched. Cimala pitched the final two and one-third innings and allowed no runs and no hits while walking just one batter and striking out two.

Somerset falls to 11-6 and will be begin a district series on the road against Casey County on Monday.

