Somerset drops fourth straight with setback to Forest Hills

SOMERSET — Forest Hills used a quick start to subdue Somerset 53-13 on a rainy senior night celebration Friday night.

A 20-yard kickoff return by Ben Harteis set the Rangers up at their own 48. Nate Cornell hit Harteis with a 44-yard completion on the first play from scrimmage to put the ball at the Somerset 8-yard line. Two runs by Xander Richardson, including a 3-yard touchdown run, gave the Rangers a 7-0 lead just 1:05 into the game after the Kaden Carpenter PAT.

Forest Hills added to its lead when Si McGough intercepted a Lane Lambert pass and Richardson scampered in from 31 yards out with 9:03 left in the first quarter.

After Somerset turned the ball over on downs, Mason Papinchak scored from 6 yards out. Carpenter added his second PAT and it was 20-0 with 2:35 left in the opening quarter.

Forest Hills covered 42 yards in eight plays with Chase Williamson catching a 9-yard touchdown pass from Cornell. The conversion failed but it was 26-0 Rangers.

A poor snap and fumble by Somerset punter Rowan Holmes set up the next Forest Hills score on a three-play, 32-yard drive. Papinchak scored his second TD on a 2-yard run. The Rangers led 33-0 with 4:12 left in the half.

Forest Hills tacked on one more score before the half. Cornell found Richardson for a 31-yard touchdown with 1:08 left in the half. Carpenter’s PAT made it 40-0 and set a running clock for the second half.

Somerset got on the scoreboard on its opening drive of the second half. The Golden Eagles used their ground game to move 80 yards in 12 plays against the Rangers’ second team.

Lambert scored on a 1-yard run. Josiah Antram kicked the PAT to finish a drive that used 8:07 of the game clock.

Somerset’s second group put their final points on the board with a Colt Hagans pass to Carter Dunmyer, who outraced the defense down the left sideline for a 77-yard score.

On the ensuing kickoff, Harteis scored on an 85-yard return. Brody Custer set the final score when he bolted 44 yards with 2:53 left.

Somerset coach Jeff Urban was disappointed in his team’s effort.

"With the LHAC’s playoff format, we have a winnable game next week to get a fourth win," Urban said. "Our goal now is to get that victory. We have a lot to play for. We may not know until Monday who the opponent will be due to possible tie-breaker implications.

Somerset’s last four-win season was 2018 when it finished 4-7.

