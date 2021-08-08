Somerset data center gets approval

Aug. 8—SOMERSET — A bitcoin mining data center owned by Lake Mariner Data LLC to be built on the grounds of the former coal energy plant in the Town of Somerset has cleared site approval for the project by the town's planning board — with some conditions.

Thursday night at Somerset Town Hall was filled with speakers on both sides of the issue. Some said the data center was an unbearable hardship to residents due to noise, light pollution, as well as rising energy costs once the project is fully operational. Others took into consideration that the town needed the tax revenues and jobs created by such a project.

The project includes the building of four warehouses to house computers to mine bitcoin using 90% clean energy from the hydropower plant. Dissenters said that clean energy could've gone to powering homes, not crypto-currencies. Others spoke of how the data center would be cooled, which Doug Roll, project manager, said would be done through 48 fans on the roofs of the buildings, which cumulatively would result in 95 decibels at the site. Roll said the noise would not disturb neighboring residences.

Jim Hoffman, a longtime resident, said he wasn't against the data center but he was concerned about the details.

"It has to be viewed through the lens of what we are as a community," Hoffman said. "A small rural community — and this goes back through the wind turbine days — and the basic issues that the majority of people have in this town is, 'You're industrializing our town. What are you doing with our lifestyle? We worry about the noise. We're worried about the aesthetics, because that's what we're out here for."

Pam Atwater, president of Save Ontario Shores and opposed to the project, asked what the cost would be to her and other residents now that the data center was approved.

"There are some concerns, certainly," Atwater said. "I think a lot of people would be disappointed. One of my biggest concerns is this: originally a lot was promised to this town. ... All sorts of recreational areas. ... I think the least we should do is find out what the town is entitled to put in place before we make these agreements. ... I've been pushing to get something solid, concrete, because it's the only way we'll have any leverage working with a developer."

Atwater also wrote the US&J the following day, saying she appreciated that the site plan was approved with conditions and that the planning board did take into consideration many of her concerns.

Norm Jansen, chair of the planning board, said the decision was hard for the board.

"It wasn't up to me," Jansen said. "We just try to make sure that everything is good, not only for the taxes. I've talked to a lot of residents. ... One person here said they were for it. I've talked to more than. ... You can't imagine, who say, 'We got to do this, we've got to get tax money coming in!' Now, is it the best thing? I don't know, but it's going to be income from the town that we desperately, desperately need."

At the end of public comment, the board deliberated several minutes before making a motion to close the public hearing as residents asked they keep it open so their questions could be answered at the next meeting . The vote was 3-1 with Krista Atwater being the sole dissenter on the board.

At that time, Chris Czelusta made the motion to approve Lake Mariner Data's site plan on conditions that included that lights should be shielded to not disturb the dark skies, that construction on the site take into account when school children will be arriving at school, that no building will be erected 235 feet from the shoreline, that the development will be accomplished in phases, that any significant changes to their plan will result in coming back to the planning board for a new site approval, that it comply with the local law intended to preserve roads from heavy equipment, and the property meet maintenance code. Charles Neal seconded the motion.

The site plan was approved unanimously.