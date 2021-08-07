Somerset data center gets approval

Benjamin Joe, Lockport Union-Sun & Journal, N.Y.
·4 min read

Aug. 7—A bitcoin mining data center owned by Lake Mariner Data LLC to be built on the grounds of the former coal energy plant in the Town of Somerset has cleared site approval for the project by the town's planning board — with some conditions.

Thursday night at Somerset Town Hall was filled with speakers on both sides of the issue. Some said the data center was an unbearable hardship to residents due to noise, light pollution, as well as rising energy costs once the project is fully operational. Others took into consideration that the town needed the tax revenues and jobs created by such a project.

The project includes the building of four warehouses to house computers to mine bitcoin using 90% clean energy from the hydropower plant. Dissenters said that clean energy could've gone to powering homes, not crypto-currencies. Others spoke of how the data center would be cooled, which Doug Roll, project manager, said would be done through 48 fans on the roofs of the buildings, which cumulatively would result in 95 decibels at the site. Roll said the noise would not disturb neighboring residences.

Jim Hoffman, a longtime resident, said he wasn't against the data center but he was concerned about the details.

"It has to be viewed through the lens of what we are as a community," Hoffman said. "A small rural community — and this goes back through the wind turbine days — and the basic issues that the majority of people have in this town is, 'You're industrializing our town. What are you doing with our lifestyle? We worry about the noise. We're worried about the aesthetics, because that's what we're out here for."

Pam Atwater, president of Save Ontario Shores and opposed to the project, asked what the cost would be to her and other residents now that the data center was approved.

"There are some concerns, certainly," Atwater said. "I think a lot of people would be disappointed. One of my biggest concerns is this: originally a lot was promised to this town. ... All sorts of recreational areas. ... I think the least we should do is find out what the town is entitled to put in place before we make these agreements. ... I've been pushing to get something solid, concrete, because it's the only way we'll have any leverage working with a developer."

Atwater also wrote the US&J the following day, saying she appreciated that the site plan was approved with conditions and that the planning board did take into consideration many of her concerns.

Norm Jansen, chair of the planning board, said the decision was hard for the board.

"It wasn't up to me," Jansen said. "We just try to make sure that everything is good, not only for the taxes. I've talked to a lot of residents. ... One person here said they were for it. I've talked to more than. ... You can't imagine, who say, 'We got to do this, we've got to get tax money coming in!' Now, is it the best thing? I don't know, but it's going to be income from the town that we desperately, desperately need."

At the end of public comment, the board deliberated several minutes before making a motion to close the public hearing as residents asked they keep it open so their questions could be answered at the next meeting . The vote was 3-1 with Krista Atwater being the sole dissenter on the board.

At that time, Chris Czelusta made the motion to approve Lake Mariner Data's site plan on conditions that included that lights should be shielded to not disturb the dark skies, that construction on the site take into account when school children will be arriving at school, that no building will be erected 235 feet from the shoreline, that the development will be accomplished in phases, that any significant changes to their plan will result in coming back to the planning board for a new site approval, that it comply with the local law intended to preserve roads from heavy equipment, and the property meet maintenance code. Charles Neal seconded the motion.

The site plan was approved unanimously.

Recommended Stories

  • Invasive insect found in Rhode Island for 1st time

    An invasive insect that can cause damage to native trees and agricultural crops was found in Rhode Island for the first time, state environmental officials said Friday. A single spotted lanternfly was found in an area in Warwick near Jefferson Boulevard recently, the state Department of Environmental Management said in an emailed statement. A photo of the insect was sent to the agency, and the state Division of Agriculture confirmed the sighting earlier this week.

  • Climate Change Could Shut Down A Vital Ocean Current, Study Finds

    Its collapse would trigger severe and potentially irreversible consequences around the world.

  • Zoo airlifts frogs for wild release in California

    These zoo-bred frogs got to ride a helicopterto their release site in Sequoia Kings Canyon National ParkCourtesy: Oakland ZooCalifornia's Oakland Zoo has released 626 yellow-legged frogs to the wildin a bid to boost their population numbers(SOUNDBITE) (English) SAMANTHA SAMMONS, CONSERVATION BIOLOGIST AT OAKLAND ZOO, SAYING:"Frogs are very important for the ecosystem. They are small, but they are very mighty animals. So very basically, frogs are a really important part of the food web. So larger predators depend on them as a food source. But the tadpoles will also eat algae, which keeps that down. And so just removing even one small species from the food web can actually cause a major collapse."(SOUNDBITE) (English) SAMANTHA SAMMONS, CONSERVATION BIOLOGIST AT OAKLAND ZOO, SAYING:"The frogs get to ride on a helicopter actually for these releases just because they live at such high elevations, it's impossible for us to hike the frogs the two days to get to the lakes, they would just overheat and all our hard work would just deteriorate because the frogs wouldn't be able to handle the hike. So it's a lot that we put into these small critters to make sure that they're able to go back into the wild and have a better chance of survival."

  • An Ohio family accidentally threw out $25,000 while cleaning their grandmother's home but miraculously managed to recover it

    The waste collection agency in Lorain County, Ohio, helped the family sieve through tons of trash, and found the packet of cash.

  • Friendly humpback whale gives woman the experience of a lifetime

    Humpback whales are among the most beautiful and gentle creatures on the planet. They are among the largest creatures on land or in the ocean, smaller than only a few other whale species. They are also among the most intelligent creatures to have ever lived. As recently as 100,000 years ago, humpbacks were even more intelligent than the ancestors of humans. Tonga is one of the few places on earth where people can get in the water with humpback whales. Although there are strict rules about approaching the whales and it is forbidden to touch them, the whales will occasionally approach a human out of curiosity. One look into their soulful eyes will tell you that these are magnificent creatures, full of understanding. We have long wondered how a humpback instinctively knows that they are capable of injuring a human if they strike or bump one with any force. Their massive bodies dwarf our own and they are powerful animals. Yet, they never harm humans and there are many cases of whales intentionally showing their gentle side by avoiding contact that would inflict injury. This very lucky swimmer had slipped into the water near a playful male humpback, hoping for a close look and a few photographs. The whale slowly moved in her direction, rising beneath her in slow motion. It repeatedly rolled on its back, exposing its underside and swimming close to her. This encounter went on for a full 18 minutes before the guide ended the swim so that the whale could enjoy a quiet rest. The numbers of people and the length of interaction are carefully monitored to ensure that the whales are not disturbed. Humpback whales come to Tonga to give birth and to breed. These waters are free of sharks and orcas that prey on the whales, especially during vulnerable times. Often, male humpbacks will escort or accompany the females for several weeks after they give birth. This offers the females and their young a level of protection, and it possibly provides the male with an opportunity to breed when the female is ready. It is unfortunate that these beautiful and gentle animals are still hunted in the waters around many countries. To lose them forever would be an unimaginable tragedy.

  • Study warns of 'irreversible transition' in ocean currents that could rapidly freeze parts of North America

    A large system of ocean currents in the Atlantic has been disrupted due to human-caused climate change, scientists reported in a new study.

  • Bow fisherman shatters carp record; ‘A straight-up monster’

    A Missouri bow fisherman has shattered the state record with the recent catch of a 125-pound, 5-ounce bighead carp at Lake Perry.

  • ‘It’s getting dire’: Draught-stricken California tourist town resorts to porta potties and water deliveries by train to survive

    Residents have begun trucking in water for hundreds of dollars

  • Beloved NYC owl dies after being hit by maintenance vehicle

    Barry arrived in Central Park in October, becoming an instant celebrity and a beacon of hope for New Yorkers amid the pandemic.

  • The difference between climate change and global warming

    These terms are often used interchangeably to describe the warming of earth, but that's not exactly accurate.

  • Walkers and cyclists in Sherwood Forest upset by merry band of nudists

    As far as the legend goes, the Sheriff of Nottingham never had to contend with brazen displays of nudity from Robin Hood and his Merry Men during their struggle for control of Sherwood Forest.

  • China Loves Green Power. These EV Stocks Are the Ones to Watch.

    China sees renewable energy and electric vehicles as a driver of economic growth and leverage to become technology leader.

  • Biden just announced the most significant regulation of carbon emissions in US history

    The Biden administration announced on Aug. 5 that it will re-instate fuel efficiency standards for cars that were first rolled out by Barack Obama and then rolled back by Donald Trump. Biden also said he will sign an executive order mandating that half of all vehicles sold in the US be electric by 2030, up from just 2% today. The proposed rules amount to the most significant federal regulation on greenhouse gas emissions in US history, and aim to cut the country’s annual carbon footprint by one-third by 2026.

  • This Striking New $32 Million Malibu Home Was Designed to Have a Zero Carbon Footprint

    Style meets sustainability at this first-of-its-kind home, which also has a saltwater pool, sports court, fruit orchard and beehive.

  • A North Carolina man built a 13-foot skeleton in his front yard warning his unvaccinated neighbors: 'Not vaccinated, see you soon, idiots!'

    Jesse Jones surrounded the skeleton with fake gravestones with epitaphs that read: "I listened to Trump" and "I got my news from Fox."

  • Biden aims to boost sales of zero-emission vehicles

    President Biden is hoping to jump-start the switch to electric vehicles. He signed an executive order that set an ambitious goal of half of all vehicles sold in the U.S. to be electric by 2030. Ben Tracy explains.

  • How to Grill Shrimp to Juicy Perfection in 6 Easy Steps

    It’s fancy enough for company, but simple enough to throw together on a weeknight. It goes with everything and works as an appetizer or a main course. It’s...

  • Blue-eyed cottonmouths can be seen in late summer heat. It’s not a trick of light

    “Snakes are blind in the dog days of summer.”

  • Biden wants 500,000 EV charging stations. Here's where they should go

    Fewer than 10% of Americans have easy access to an electric vehicle charging station, and those who do tend to be wealthy and white. Why it matters: The Biden administration wants EVs to comprise 50% of all new car sales by 2030, an ambitious target that will likely require broader consumer incentives. But if electric vehicles are going to achieve mass market adoption, people also need to be able to find charging plugs.Get market news worthy of your time with Axios Markets. Subscribe for free.Wh

  • Red tides return to Florida, leaving beaches covered in dead fish

    The harmful algal bloom known as red tide is tainiting Florida’s southwest coast once again, causing dead fish to wash ashore and leading the state’s health department to issue warnings to residents and visitors to avoid some beaches.