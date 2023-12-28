Somerset County pair collect Pennsylvania Football Writers' all-state honors

Berlin Brothersvalley senior Pace Prosser and North Star junior Ethan Smith are arguably two of the most dynamic football players in the area.

Their skills and knowledge of the game shined this season. For the second straight year, Prosser was named to the Pennsylvania Football Writers' Class 2A all-state team as a defensive back, while Smith was chosen as an athlete on the 1A squad.

Prosser picked off seven passes this season, anchoring the backside of a Berlin defense that played fast and tenacious. The 6-foot-3 free safety returned three interceptions for touchdowns and had a fourth negated by a penalty. Prosser racked up 67 tackles, including 41 solo. He had five passes defensed to go along with a fumble recovery.

"It's really cool. It's an honor to be recognized among such other great athletes," said Prosser. "The competition in 2A is very good. We played Westinghouse and went up against some of the best athletes in 2A. It is really cool to be recognized alongside everyone across the state."

The Mountaineers went 10-2 and advanced to the District 5-8 title game, falling to eventual state runner-up Westinghouse. Prosser, who is also a two-time first-team all-state basketball selection, starred on both sides of the ball in his final season.

"Experience has a lot to do with it. You get better as you see different types of stuff," Prosser said. "I watch a lot of film, and coach Dante (Paul) gets a lot of good gameplans together. It makes my job easier. I enjoy being a student of the game. I like to win, so I do whatever it takes to get that done.

"I can't thank my teammates and coaches enough for everything and putting me in this position to get this award."

Berlin Brothersvalley senior Pace Prosser was named to the 2023 Pennsylvania Football Writers' Class 2A all-state team on Thursday.

Berlin coach Doug Paul has seen a lot of incredible players over the years. Prosser is right up there with some of the Berlin stalwarts.

"Not only is he a great football player, but the leadership he provided at the back end of our defense, he was like the quarterback of our defense," Paul said of Prosser. "He studies so much film and is a student of the game. He's a great athlete.

"It's probably his basketball mentality, but how we used him at free safety, sitting in centerfield, he read the quarterback and the play before it even happened. He batted three balls down on fourth downs that could have all been interceptions. He's so smart with what he does."

Meanwhile, Smith led the area in receiving with 27 catches for 903 yards to go along with 17 touchdowns. He added 705 rushing yards and 11 scores. Smith tallied an area-high 31 total touchdowns. The 5-foot-11 athlete finished with 1,989 all-purpose yards, averaging more than 180 yards per game.

"This is obviously mind-blowing," said Smith of the honor. "Working hard gets you to where you want to be. God is good."

North Star junior Ethan Smith was named to the 2023 Pennsylvania Football Writers' Class 1A all-state team on Thursday.

North Star went 7-4, producing its first winning season since 2013. The Cougars earned a playoff berth for the first time since 2017.

"We did the little things right," Smith said. "We had a more-dedicated team this year. It made things better for all of us."

North Star coach Bob Landis, who wrapped up his fourth season at the helm of the Cougars, saw the impact Smith made on the game and his teammates.

"I think it speaks to his understanding of what we were trying to do as a team," Landis said of Smith's skillset. "Anytime he touched the football, he had a chance to make a big play. We moved him around and tried to get him the ball in different situations. He was a patient runner, saw the field well and set up his blocks. He has progressed every year and is very dedicated to the sport."

Note: Richland senior Evan McCracken was selected as a Class 2A athlete.

