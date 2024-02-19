Somerset County football: 20 players to watch in 2024

Last season, Berlin Brothersvalley and Windber both played in district championship games. North Star and Meyersdale each earned a postseason berth. It was the first year for former WestPAC schools competing in the Inter-County and Heritage Conference.

There were plenty of players across Somerset County that made the season special. While the county will lose a crop of talent to graduation, there is a bevy of returning athletes ready to take the reins.

For the third straight year, the Daily American sports department is highlighting players to watch ahead of the start of the 2024 campaign.

With opening week just over six months away, here is a look at the top 20 returning players this fall listed in alphabetical order. Each player's 2024 year and school are listed. As the season approaches, we will later provide our Top 30 preseason players, ranked in order.

D.J. Bambino, Conemaugh Township, jr., WR/DB

Bambino caught 12 passes for 301 yards and five touchdowns last season.

Evan Brady, Windber, sr., WR/DB

Brady caught 52 passes for 691 yards and 12 touchdowns. He tallied 51 tackles, three interceptions and a fumble recovery.

Max Foy, North Star, sr., T/DE

Foy was a major contributor on the offensive line, paving the way for Ethan Smith and Connor Yoder. He recorded 30 tackles and five sacks.

Ryan Grohal, Windber, sr., T/DT

Grohal moved from center to tackle last season and anchored the offensive line. He had 33 tackles, a sack and a fumble recovery.

Zane Hagans, Somerset, sr., OL/DL

Hagans led an improved Somerset offensive line. He produced 30 tackles, three sacks and a fumble recovery.

Rowan Holmes, Somerset, sr., RB/DE

Holmes finished second on the team with 61 tackles, including 56 solo tackles. Holmes also forced and recovered a fumble. He rushed for 529 yards and four touchdowns.

Luke Hostetler, Windber, sr., RB/DB

In just four games, Hostetler racked up 844 rushing yards and 13 touchdowns, before sustaining a season-ending injury.

Cooper Huston, Berlin Brothersvalley, sr., FB/LB

Huston rushed for 750 yards and 11 touchdowns. He added seven catches for 134 yards and a score. Defensively, Huston produced 87 tackles, a team-high eight sacks and three fumble recoveries.

Haydon Hutzell, Berlin Brothersvalley, sr., WR/DB

Hutzell caught a team-high 27 passes for 365 yards to go along with three touchdowns as a first-year starter. Hutzell tallied 57 tackles and two interceptions.

Lance Jones, Meyersdale, jr., QB/DB

Jones threw for 955 yards and 14 touchdowns as a first-year starting quarterback. He tallied 25 tackles and two interceptions.

Moriek Jones, Berlin Brothersvalley, so., RB/LB

Jones played sparingly but rushed for 468 yards and three scores. Jones possesses game-breaker speed. He added 24 tackles on defense.

Seth Kimmel, Berlin Brothersvalley, jr., RB/LB

Kimmel delivered 83 tackles, three interceptions, a fumble recovery and a sack last season.

Lane Lambert, Somerset, sr., QB/LB

Lambert threw for 399 yards and four touchdowns. He added 425 rushing yards and seven scores. Lambert contributed 65 tackles, two sacks, and two fumble recoveries.

Camden Lowery, Somerset, sr., RB/DB

Lowery rushed for 892 yards and four touchdowns. He caught 10 passes for 84 yards. Lowery produced 35 tackles and two interceptions.

North Star's Ethan Smith and Windber's Oleksa are Daily American Somerset County top 20 football players to watch in 2024.

Lucas Oleksa, Windber, sr., TE/HB/LB

Oleksa contributed 27 tackles, four sacks and two interceptions. He rushed for 152 yards and three scores. Oleksa also caught 13 passes for 168 yards and two touchdowns.

Eddie Richards, Windber, sr., NG/G

Richards had a team-high six sacks. He tallied 55 tackles, three fumble recoveries and an interception. Richards also played on key role in Windber's run game.

Zander Ritenour, Berlin Brothersvalley, sr., WR/DB

Ritenour hauled in 24 passes for 297 yards and five touchdowns. He contributed 39 tackles and two interceptions.

Jesse Samler, North Star, sr., TE/LB

Samler led the Cougars with 81 tackles. He provided two sacks, an interception and a fumble recovery. Samler will likely take over at tight end this season.

Ethan Smith, North Star, sr., ATH/LB

Smith caught 27 passes for 903 yards and 17 touchdowns. He contributed 705 rushing yards and 11 scores. Smith had 44 tackles, three interceptions and three fumble recoveries.

Spencer Whitfield, Meyersdale, so., RB/LB

Whitfield rushed for 482 yards and five touchdowns. He also caught 10 passes for 209 yards and four scores. Whitfield recorded 82 tackles and a sack.

Adam Ripple is the Daily American sports editor. He can be reached at 814-444-5926. Follow him on X (Twitter) @ARipple_DAsport. Follow Daily American Sports on Facebook and @dailyamericanmedia on Instagram.

This article originally appeared on The Daily American: Top 20 Somerset County high school football players to watch in 2024