Somerset competes at state track & field meet

May 31—The Somerset Briar Jumpers traveled to the University of Kentucky on Thursday to take part in the Class 1A state track & field meet, with several athletes competing.

In the boys' 400m dash, sophomore Eli Eastham finished 16th with a time of 53.94.

In the boys' 4x100m relay, the Jumpers' team of Jackson Burgess, Cameron Mccaskill, Kris Hughes and Tyson Absher placed 18th with a time of 46.25.

In the boys' long jump, Jackson Burgess finished 21st with a distance of 17-07.25.

Jackson Burgess also placed in the boys' triple jump, finishing 13th with a distance of 39-09.25.

In the girls' 100m dash, sophomore Emma Midden finished seventh with a time of 12.95.

In the girls' 4x100m relay, Somerset's team of Hannaha Boyer, Grace Burgess, Jaycee Cothron and Midden finished ninth with a time of 52.21.

In the girls' high jump, Grace Burgess finished seventh with a height of 4-10. Burgess then went on to place second in the girls' long jump with a distance of 17-02. She also finished second in the girls' triple jump with a distance of 34-11.

Overall, Somerset girls finished 12th out of 38 teams. Congratulations to all of the Jumpers for your placements!

