Somerset Christian softball goes 2-1 in past three games

May 2—Somerset Christian softball got out to a great start to the 2024 season and looked to continue that over the past week and a half with a few road contests.

In a road game at Danville on April 23rd, the Lady Cougars were victorious by a final score of 12-4, extending their winning streak to four games. Grace Kiteck had one RBI in the win, with Reagan Childers, Lanie Baxley, Sophia Barnett and Raylee Nichols all adding hits as well. Childers earned the win on the mound, going all seven innings and allowing four runs on two hits with one walk and 17 strikeouts.

The Cougars then took part in the KCAC Tournament over this past weekend. In their first game, they took on Heritage Christian. They ended up defeating the Lady Warriors in a low-scoring game 2-0. Lydia Fisher and Barnett each had one RBI in the win, with Kiteck, Baxley and Elisabeth Scott also adding hits. Childers threw a complete game shutout and allowed just one hit, striking out an insane 21 batters in the win.

Riding their current five-game streak, the Cougars next took on the Lady Warriors of Community Christian (Paducah). Unfortunately, Somerset Christian saw their winning streak come to an end as they fell to the Warriors 9-3. Childers had the lone RBI for the Cougars in the loss, with Baxley, Kiteck, Scott, Barnett and Fisher all adding hits. Childers had the loss on the mound, going the full seven innings while allowing nine runs on 12 hits with five walks and eight strikeouts.

Somerset Christian sits at 10-5 and will host Southwestern for a crosstown district showdown on Thursday, before hosting the Cougar Classic Triangle on Saturday where they will be taking on Berea and Barbourville.