Somerset Christian shut out by Bluegrass United

May 14—The Somerset Christian Cougars were in need desperate need of momentum heading into their Monday game against Bluegrass United Home School after dropping their past four contests, and were hopeful this four-game stretch at home at the end of the regular season would provide that momentum for them. However, the Cougars just couldn't get anything to work on the offensive end of the plate, as Bluegrass United just stymied them in a 15-0 loss for Somerset Christian in five innings.

The Cougars were led by Jackson Case, who had the lone two hits in the ball game for them. Case also added a double and a stolen base. Shadrach Barnett had the start on the mound and was just able to pitch one-third of an inning before being pulled, allowing four runs on three hits with a walk. Isaiah Hensley pitched the remaining four and two-third innings and allowed 11 runs on 15 hits with one walk and seven strikeouts.

Somerset Christian falls to 7-17 and will next take on Lynn Camp at home on Tuesday before ending off the regular season with a game against Model at home on Thursday.

Jacob Pratt is the Sports Editor of the Commonwealth Journal and can be reached at jpratt@somerset-kentucky.com.