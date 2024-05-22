Somerset Christian eliminated in loss to Cards

May 21—Despite not having a single district win this season, the Somerset Christian Cougars were hopeful heading into their district semifinal clash with the Wayne County Cardinals on Monday. They kept it closer than in their two previous meetings but still came up just short, as they fell to the Cards 6-1 to conclude their 2024 campaign.

Jackson Case and Conrad Martin each had two hits to lead the Cougars in their loss, with Shadrach Barnett and Joshua Ray each adding one hit apiece. An error by Wayne County scored the lone Cougar run in the ball game. Martin and Ray also added a stolen base each. Barnett had the loss on the mound, going six innings and allowing six runs on nine hits with six walks and four strikeouts.

Somerset Christian finishes their season with a record of 8-19. Best of luck to seniors Shadrach Barnett, Tristan Ruble and Emory Whitescarver on all of their future endeavors.

Jacob Pratt is the Sports Editor of the Commonwealth Journal and can be reached at jpratt@somerset-kentucky.com.