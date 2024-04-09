Somerset Christian drops doubleheader to Wayne

Apr. 9—The Somerset Christian Cougars, after a long layoff due to spring break, were back in action in a doubleheader against district rival Wayne County on Monday. Unfortunately, it was apparent that the Cougars were rusty after they allowed a total of 32 runs over the two contests.

The Cougars unfortunately were held to no hits in the first contest, a 16-0 win in three innings by the Cardinals. Jackson Case earned the loss on the mound, going two innings and allowing 12 runs on six hits with eight walks and two strikeouts. Wayne County had two different batters with three RBI's apiece, with senior pitcher Dylan Tucker throwing a no-hitter with six strikeouts.

In game two, Somerset Christian managed to bring home three runs, but still fell in five innings to Wayne County by a score of 16-3. Emory Whitescarver had two RBI's for the Cougars in the loss, with Case batting in the other RBI. Shadrach Barnett and Isaiah Hensley each had a hit, with Barnett earning a stolen base. The Cougars used Barnett, Hensley and Gavin Lewis on the mound, with Barnett getting the loss with one and two-third innings pitched, allowing five runs on one hit with five walks and two strikeouts. Junior Jentry Keith led the way for the Cardinals with five RBI's.

Somerset Christian is now 3-7 and will travel to Barbourville on Friday, with first pitch scheduled for 6 p.m.