Somerset breezes past Rockcastle to district finals

May 21—Somerset was highly favored heading into their Monday night clash against Rockcastle County in the nightcap of the 47th District semifinals and proved why quickly, jumping out to a 3-1 lead after the first inning. It only took the Jumpers six innings to get the job done as well, as they downed the Rockets 11-1 to advance to Tuesday night's district title game.

Kole Grundy had three RBI's and a home run to help lead the Jumpers to victory, with Carson Ryan also adding three RBI's. Cayden Cimala, Griffin Loy and Connor Roberts each had one RBI apiece for Somerset. Grundy also earned the win on the mound, going all six innings while allowing just one run on four hits with three walks and seven strikeouts.

Somerset improves to 22-15 and will take on their rival Pulaski County in the 47th District championship game on Tuesday.

